JoJo Siwa’s feuds over the years: Candace Cameron Bure, more





JoJo Siwa is known for her bubbly and positive personality, but the dancer has never been afraid to speak her mind, even if it lands her in hot water with some of her fellow stars.

The Siwas Dance Pop Revolution star made headlines in July 2022 after calling Candace Cameron Bure the rudest celebrity she’s ever met. Siwa made the controversial comment as part of a TikTok trend in which the user names his celebrity crush, as well as the rudest and coolest stars he’s met.

The Full House alum responded several days later, apologizing to the former Dance Moms star and revealing via Instagram that she and Siwa spoke on the phone about the drama. While Bure relayed some of their conversation, Siwa recalled that Bure chose not to take a picture with her at the Fuller House premiere, Siwa was quick to claim that the Let It Snow actress didn’t shared all the details of their interaction.

It was at the after party that she didn’t want to take a picture with me, and I was ok with that, the Nickelodeon alum said in a video obtained by Page Six. But then I turned around, and when I looked back, she was taking pictures with other kids.

The drama between the stars only escalated when their family members got involved. The Boy Meets World alumni’s daughter, Natasha Bure, told Siwa about growing up via a since-deleted Instagram story, while the Boomerang singers’ mother, Jessalyn Siwa, criticized Candaces’ treatment of her daughter.

It’s not just a picture, it’s about how you treat people. True, genuine kindness always goes a long way, Jessalyn wrote via Instagram in August 2022, referring to the Christmas Town stars’ use of a Bible quote soon after the scandal. It’s super easy to quote a Bible verse when everyone is watching, but morality is what you have when no one is watching. .

While JoJo’s feud with Candace may be her biggest to date, the performer has also feuded with her former Dance Moms teammates in the past, particularly after some claimed the star and coach dancer Abby Lee Miller abused them.

Listen, Abby is Abby You’re going to see Abby, you know what you’re getting into, the reality star told Entertainment Tonight in June 2020. So it makes me really, really upset that I’m one of the few people to really really thank you Abby, and we are grateful and thankful for what she has done for us. Because without her, Dance Moms would be nothing.

JoJo went on to name eight of her Dance Moms castmates, saying none of us would have careers if it weren’t for Miller.

Like, Dance Moms is where I started, she added. This is where Maddie [Ziegler] started, that’s when Kenzie [Ziegler] started, Kalani [Hilliker]Paige [Hyland]Brooke [Hyland]Nia [Sioux]Chloe [Lukasiak]Kendal [Vertes]. I mean, that’s where everyone started.

Keep scrolling to see JoJo’s feuds over the years:

