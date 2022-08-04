What the Bank of England’s historic hike means for your money





The Bank of England raised the key interest rate by 0.5 percentage point, the biggest single increase in 27 years. The base rate is 1.75%, the highest level since 2008. The rate hike reflects banks’ efforts to affect personal finances and control inflation that is rampant amid the UK’s cost of living crisis.

The government has instructed the Bank of England to keep UK inflation at a stable level of 2% per year. Inflation currently stands at 9.4%, well above this target and is expected to reach 13% by October. One of the main reasons for this high inflation is the massive surge in global energy, grain and other key commodity prices. This was caused by a recent supply chain disruption and Russia’s war in Ukraine.

These external factors are beyond the control of the Bank of England. However, the Bank is concerned that high levels of inflation will affect the economy if domestic wages and prices rise to compensate for this increase in global prices. By raising the base rate, it aims to bring inflation back down by slowing the UK economy and weakening workers’ wage bargaining power.

This won’t happen overnight. It will take a year or two for the effect of a rate hike to take effect across the economy. But once it occurs, the consequences are painful. The Bank expects the unemployment rate to rise from 3.8% today to 5.5% next year, meaning an additional 600,000 people will lose their jobs. And when wages and other incomes lag behind inflation, living standards plummet.

The Bank of England’s base rate is an important standard used by banks to determine interest rates on various financial products. So, when it comes to personal finances, the base rate hike has a variety of implications. Here are the main ways your money is affected:

your savings

Theoretically, the Bank of England’s rate hike would be good news for savers with bank and housing finance accounts and government-backed national savings investment products. This increase must be passed on to your account interest rate. However, this will depend on the extent to which the provider allows their savings rate to keep up with the rise in the base rate, and how much the interest rate actually rises.

Those who save should look at the real rate of return, the quoted interest rate minus the inflation rate. As can be seen in the chart below, easily accessible savers last saw returns surpassing inflation in early 2008, before the global financial crisis. Since then, real returns have been consistently negative. In effect, this means that savers are paying for the privilege of giving them easy access to their money.

Bank of England Basic Rate vs. Savings Rates Bank of England Basic Rate and Real Yield on Easy Access Savings Accounts, November 2003 to June 2022. Author’s chart based on some print edition data from Bank of England, National Statistical Office and Moneyfacts

Back in November 2021, before a series of recent base rate increases, the most accessible accounts were offering rates of around 0.60% to 0.70% per year, according to a study using Moneyfacts data. By June this ratio had risen to 1.55%, but outpaced inflation and real returns for savers declined rather than improved.

If you’re prepared to store your money for two to five years, the interest rate rises to over 3% per year. It might look attractive if you expect inflation to fall fairly quickly to the 2% target.

your pension

As retirement approaches, you can use some or all of your superannuation savings to buy an annuity. It’s a product that provides a stable income for a lifetime, but you’ll have to give up your savings to buy and change your mind later is not an option.

Rising base rates continue to improve pension rates. For example, if you are 65 and have an average pot size of 68,000, Moneyfacts data suggests that in November 2021 you could buy a fixed annual income of 3,352 years. By June, that potential revenue had increased by more than a fifth to 4,066 .

your mortgage

Home prices have skyrocketed, especially in the decades following the 2008 global financial crisis. This was facilitated by the central bank’s quantitative easing program designed to lower interest rates and raise asset prices as more money is available for lending and investment.

If you’re already a homeowner, rising house prices can help, but it’s making it increasingly difficult for new buyers to find a home. The average house price was about four times average income at the beginning of the century, rose to seven times in 2007 and is now eight times income. This means that new buyers will have to take on significantly more mortgage debt than previous generations.

Rising house prices have made it more difficult for new buyers to find their own homes. khz / shutterstock

Big mortgages haven’t been a problem since 2008 when interest rates have been historically low. However, rising base rates are now accumulating problems in this area. About three-quarters of current mortgage borrowers have two- to five-year fixed rate contracts. If this applies to you, the base rate will increase for the time being, but you should be prepared for a surge in your repayments when the fixed rate transaction ends. With 2 million borrowers using standard floating rate or tracked mortgage loans, housing costs are already rising rapidly.

Another important consideration is whether rising mortgage costs will choke demand and drive down home prices. The Halifax Home Price Index shows no signs of slowing yet, largely due to a continued shortage and continued demand for better homes that have accumulated savings during the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the Nationwide House Price Index, another major UK house price tracker, is showing tentative signs of slowing activity. This has not yet been reflected in the price. But the chief economist of the architectural community expects the UK housing market to slow as inflation puts pressure on household budgets and the Bank of England raises further interest rates. As he pointed out, this is expected to happen widely.

