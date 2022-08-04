



Schools and hospitals used by the Ukrainian military as military bases

We can’t talk about what the military does, but we pay for it – live in the city of Bakhmut

Defensive position does not mean that Ukrainian forces do not respect IHL – Agns Callamard

Ukrainian military has put Ukrainian civilians at risk by setting up bases and operating weapons systems in residential areas, including schools and hospitals, to repel a Russian invasion, Amnesty International said today.

Ukrainian tactics violated international humanitarian law by turning civilian objects into military targets. Subsequent Russian attacks killed civilians in populated areas and destroyed civilian infrastructure.

Not all Russian attacks that Amnesty has documented followed this pattern. In some areas where Amnesty concluded that Russia had committed war crimes (including parts of the city of Kharkiv), Amnesty found no evidence of Ukrainian forces in civilian areas illegally targeted by Russian forces.

Between April and July, Amnesty researchers spent weeks investigating Russian attacks in the Kharkiv, Donbas and Mykolaif districts. Amnesty investigated the site of the attack, interviewed survivors, eyewitnesses and relatives of attack victims, and performed remote sensing and weapon analysis. Through these investigations, Amnesty found evidence that Ukrainian forces launched attacks within residential areas and encamped in civilian buildings in 19 villages and villages in the area. The Amnestys Crisis Evidence Lab analyzed satellite imagery to further corroborate some of these events.

Most residential areas inhabited by soldiers were miles from the front lines and viable alternatives that did not endanger civilians were available, such as military bases, densely forested areas, or other structures far from residential areas. In the documented cases, Amnesty is unaware that Ukrainian forces have requested or helped civilians to evacuate nearby buildings.

The mother of a 50-year-old man who was killed in a rocket attack in the village south of Mykoleif on 10 June told Amnesty.

The army was staying at the house next door to ours and my son often took food to the soldiers. I begged him several times to stay away from him for fear of his safety. When the strike happened that afternoon, my son was in our yard and I was at home. He was killed on the spot. His body was torn to pieces. Our house was partially destroyed.

Amnesty researchers found military equipment and uniforms next door.

Mykola, who lives in a tower block near Lysychansk (Donbas), told Amnesty that at least one elderly person has been killed several times in Russian attacks. “I cannot understand why our troops fire in cities and not in the field. Another resident, a man in his 50s, said, “There is definitely military activity in the neighborhood. An outgoing fire is followed by an incoming fire. Amnesty researchers witnessed soldiers using a residential building about 20 yards from the entrance to an underground shelter used by the elderly who had died.

On 6 May, in a village in Donbas, Russian troops used cluster bombs, widely banned and essentially indiscriminate, near most one- or two-story houses where Ukrainian troops were operating artillery. Debris damaged the walls of the house where 70-year-old Anna lives with her son and 95-year-old mother. Anna said:

Debris flew through the door. I was inside. There was Ukrainian artillery near my field There were soldiers behind the field and behind the house I saw them coming and going since the war started Her mother was paralyzed and could not escape.

In early July, Russian troops attacked an agricultural warehouse in the Mykolaiv district, injuring a farm worker. Hours after the strike, Amnesty researchers saw Ukrainian soldiers and vehicles in the granary, and eyewitnesses confirmed that the military was using a warehouse located across the farm where civilians lived and worked.

In Bakhmut, several residents told Amnesty the Ukrainian military was using a building just 20 yards across the street from a residential high-rise. On 18 May, Russian missiles hit the front of the building, partially destroying five apartments and damaging nearby buildings. Three residents said that prior to the raid, Ukrainian forces were using the building across from the bombed building, and two military trucks were parked in front of another house damaged in the missile attack. Amnesty researchers found signs of military presence inside and outside the building, including punching bags and window coverings, as well as new US-made traumatic first aid equipment.

We can’t talk about what the military does, but a resident whose house was also damaged in the strike told Amnesty.

International humanitarian law requires that all parties to a conflict should, to the greatest extent possible, avoid placing military targets in or near densely populated areas. Other obligations to protect civilians from the effects of attacks include removing civilians from near military targets and providing effective warnings of attacks that could affect civilians.

Amnesty notified the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense on July 29 of the findings of the investigation, but has not yet responded at the time of the announcement.

Amnesty International Secretary-General Agns Callamard said:

We have documented patterns of violating war laws and endangering civilians when Ukrainian troops operate in densely populated areas.

A defensive position does not mean that the Ukrainian military does not respect international humanitarian law.

The military should not use hospitals to engage in war and should only use schools or private housing as a last resort when no viable alternative is available.

The Ukrainian government must immediately move its troops away from densely populated areas or evacuate civilians from areas where troops are operating.

Military bases in hospitals and schools

Amnesty researchers have seen Ukrainian forces use hospitals as de facto military bases in five locations. Dozens of soldiers in both cities were resting, milling and eating in hospitals. In another village, soldiers were shooting near the hospital. A Russian air strike on April 28 injured two employees after Ukrainian forces built a base at a medical research institute in the suburbs of Kharkiv. Using hospitals for military purposes is a clear violation of international humanitarian law.

The Ukrainian army also regularly set up bases in schools in villages and villages in the Donbas and Mykolaiv regions. Schools have been temporarily closed to students since the conflict began, but for the most part, the buildings are close to populated areas.

Amnesty researchers found soldiers using the building in 22 of the 29 schools they visited, or found evidence of current or previous military activity, including the presence of military uniforms, discarded ammunition, military ration packets and military vehicles. Russian forces attacked many schools used by Ukrainians. After Russia bombed the school, Ukrainian soldiers from at least three villages moved to another nearby school, putting the surrounding area at risk of similar attacks.

In a town east of Odessa, Amnesty witnessed Ukrainian soldiers using civilian areas as lodging and staging areas, including placing armored vehicles under trees in purely residential areas and using two schools located in densely populated residential areas. Between April and late June, Russian air strikes near schools killed and wounded several civilians. These included the deaths of a child and a woman in a rocket attack on their home on June 28.

In Bakhmut, seven soldiers were reported to have been killed in a Russian airstrike on May 21, when Ukrainian forces were using a university building as a base. The university is adjacent to a strike-damaged high-rise residential building and other private homes about 50 yards away. Amnesty researchers found the remains of a military vehicle in the courtyard of a bombed-out university building.

IHL does not specifically prohibit parties to a conflict from attending school without sessions. However, the military is obliged not to use schools near residences with civilians who endanger these lives unless there is a compulsory military necessity. If you do, you must warn civilians and help them evacuate if necessary. This does not appear to have occurred in the cases investigated by Amnesty.

Armed conflict can result in serious impairment of children’s right to education and access to military schools, which can further deprive children of their rights after the war is over. Ukraine is one of 114 countries that have endorsed the Declaration of School Safety, an agreement aimed at protecting education in the event of armed conflict.

Russian indiscriminate attack

Many of the Russian attacks that Amnesty International has documented in recent months have been carried out using essentially indiscriminate weapons, including internationally banned cluster munitions or other explosive weapons with wide-area effect. The practice of the Ukrainian army of deploying military targets within densely populated areas does not in any way justify Russia’s brute force attack. All parties to a conflict must always distinguish between military and civilian targets and must take all possible precautions, including weapon selection, to minimize civilian casualties. Indiscriminate attacks that kill or injure civilians or damage civilian objects are war crimes.

