US authorities declare monkeypox a public health emergency





The Biden administration declared monkeypox a public health emergency on Thursday as cases topped 6,600 nationwide.

The declaration could facilitate access to emergency funds, allow health agencies to collect more data on cases and vaccinations, speed up the distribution of vaccines and facilitate the prescription of treatments by doctors.

“We were ready to take our response to the next level to fight this virus and we urge all Americans to take monkeypox seriously and take responsibility for helping us fight this virus,” the secretary said. of the Department of Health and Human Services, Xavier Becerra, during a briefing on Thursday. on the declaration of emergency.

A quarter of US cases are in New York state, which declared a state of emergency last week. California and Illinois followed suit with emergency declarations on Monday.

The World Health Organization last month declared monkeypox a public health emergency of international concern, a designation reserved for the most severe global outbreaks. It has already been used for Covid-19, Zika, H1N1 flu, polio and Ebola. At least 26,200 cases of monkeypox have been confirmed worldwide this year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Monkeypox is mainly spread through sexual contact between men, which was not the case in previous virus outbreaks. So far, all but 1% of monkeypox cases in the United States have been in people who were assigned male at birth, the Department of Health and Human Services said last week.

The WHO recently advised men who have sex with men to reduce their number of sexual partners and reconsider having sex with new partners as the outbreak continues.

The average American monkeypox patient is around 35 years old, but people of all ages can become infected. The CDC has recorded five cases in children: two in California, two in Indiana, and an infant who is not a U.S. resident who tested positive in Washington, D.C.

The California and Indiana health departments declined to provide details about their pediatric cases, but Jennifer Rice Epstein, public affairs manager at the Long Beach Department of Health and Human Services, said the patient of his city had been exposed via close contact.

Whites accounted for 37% of monkeypox cases in the United States last week, followed by Hispanics or Latinos (31%), blacks (27%) and Asians (4%), according to HHS.

US officials still believe the outbreak can be contained

HHS officials still hope to prevent monkeypox from becoming endemic in the United States

“We continue to put together the tools we need to make sure we can control monkeypox and stop it from spreading to the point of becoming endemic,” Becerra said Thursday.

“There should be no reason why we can’t stay ahead if we all work together,” he added.

This work is mainly based on tests, targeted vaccinations and treatments.

As of Thursday, the United States had distributed 600,000 of the 1.1 million available doses of the Jynneos vaccine, which is given in two shots. In total, the country has ordered 6.9 million doses. HHS said a shipment of 150,000 doses will arrive in the United States in September for subsequent distribution.

The vaccine can prevent monkeypox if given before or within four days of exposure. If given within 14 days of exposure, it may relieve symptoms.

Testing capacity in the United States has also increased, from 6,000 weekly tests in May to 80,000 now.

“Right now we’re only really testing at about 10% of the capacity we have. We encourage anyone who has a rash that could be monkeypox to come in for a test,” the agency said Thursday. CDC director Rochelle Walensky.

About 14,000 people in the United States have received TPOXX, an antiviral drug that is licensed for use against smallpox but can also be used to treat monkeypox. The strategic national stockpile contains 1.7 million treatments, HHS said. But drug use is currently restricted to people with serious illness or at high risk of becoming seriously ill. Doctors also have to fill out a lot of paperwork to prescribe it for monkeypox.

Expanded access to TPOXX was one of many reasons sexual health providers asked HHS to declare a public health emergency.

It is unconscionable not to make additional changes to make TPOXX accessible to everyone who needs it, David Harvey, executive director of the National Coalition of STD Administrators, said on a conference call on Tuesday.

Most US monkeypox patients reported rash

The most common symptoms of monkeypox include a rash reported in 99% of cases in the United States so far, malaise, fever, and swollen lymph nodes. Some patients have also reported chills, headaches, and muscle aches.

Some people with monkeypox only develop one or two lesions in their rash, while others may develop several thousand, according to the WHO.

A study published last month, which looked at monkeypox cases in 16 countries from April to June, found nearly 65% ​​of people had fewer than 10 lesions. Lesions were most often found in the anus or genital area, followed by the torso, arms or legs. A smaller number of people saw lesions on the face, palms or soles of the feet.

Symptoms usually appeared within a week of exposure, according to the study. About 13% of those studied were hospitalized, mostly for pain management.

