Ofgems moves to change UK energy price cap criticized by activists.





Fuel poverty activists have come under fire for the UK energy regulator’s decision to more quickly pass on wholesale gas and electricity price hikes to consumers as industry experts warn that household bills could rise to more than 4,200.

Energy regulator Ofgem confirmed Thursday that the cap on energy prices would change every three months rather than twice a year.

However, analysts at Investec said adjusting the way the price cap is calculated risks an increase of 500 in January, when the average household bill could reach 4,210 a year. Prior to the change, Investec calculated that the cap counted invoices would be around 3,725 in January, up from the current 1,971.

Investec’s Martin Young said Ofgem allows the company to charge more realistic prices that more closely reflect the cost of electricity and gas supply.

However, the pressure on the increasing number of households will intensify.

Energy regulators have argued these changes are necessary to prevent another major crisis in the energy retail sector after more than 30 suppliers collapsed after January 2021 amid soaring wholesale prices. Consumers are paying their energy bills to rescue customers from failed suppliers.

Ofgem said Investec’s calculations are far from internal working estimates of where the price ceiling for January is. Given the volatility of the gas and power markets, it is too early to speculate with certainty, he added.

But the decision angered fuel-poverty activists who claim that the current scheme, which changes caps on April 1 and October 1 only twice a year, has protected households from the worst wholesale price hikes during a critical winter period when gas usage is soaring. I did. .

The regulator, which has been heavily criticized in recent years for allowing too much under-capitalized companies to enter the market, has been accused of taking the side of the energy group rather than the consumer. In-house consumer research shows that households are resisting another price ceiling increase in January next year.

Ofgem confirmed another change to the price cap that dictates bills for 24 million households, which Ofgem said on Thursday would add about 60 to the average bill between October and December. This included adjustments to allow businesses to recoup the full cost of purchasing energy over the coming winter at very high prices.

Simon Francis, coordinator of the End Fuel Poverty Coalition, has branded the quarterly cap change simply inhumane and argued that more people would end up in fuel poverty in midwinter.

Age UK’s charitable director, Caroline Abrahams, said the decision poses a significant threat to the health and well-being of vulnerable older people across the UK.

Analysts warn that a price ceiling that sets a maximum price that suppliers can charge per unit of energy and caps margins could rise again in January after a 70% increase in October to nearly 3,360% per year per household per year, analysts said.

Ofgem will confirm the October price change on August 26, but energy companies and consumer groups have already asked the government to provide more assistance to cash-strapped households.

Ofgem’s CEO Jonathan Brearley acknowledged that the situation was deeply worrisome for many, but argued that these changes would allow price caps to work and allow customers to adapt to the current situation, paying only the actual cost of energy. A highly volatile market.

Regulators stress that these changes will lead to lower wholesale prices, which will be passed on to households more quickly.

Businesses are not subject to price caps and negotiate custom term contracts with suppliers. But analysts warn that many companies’ bills could grow fivefold starting in October, when many commercial energy contracts expire.

Labor has accused the government of sleeping over energy costs. Shadow Energy Minister Alan Whitehead said “Millions of households are facing a catastrophe that will cost them huge living expenses this winter.”

The Department of Business, Energy and Industry Strategy says they are aware of the pressures people are facing from rising costs and are already providing support, including a 400% discount on energy bills for all homes this winter.

Further reporting by Jasmine Cameron-Chileshe from London

