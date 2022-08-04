



Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have had their ups and downs over the years.

Kardashian and West met in the early 2000s while he was recording a song with pal Brandy, a singer who is also the older sister of KKW Beauty mogul ex Ray J. The duo reconnected years later after their 72-day marriage to Kris Humphries ended. At the time, Kardashian traveled to Paris to attend Wests’ fashion show.

Just before I got married to Kris Humphries, [Kanye and I] were talking and I just went in a different direction. I think I had to go through it to figure out what I wanted, she explained on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians 10th anniversary special in 2017. After my breakup, I felt really depressed and he said: Come to Paris and see my fashion show.

The businesswoman added, He jokes that he organized this whole fashion show just to have a date with me. So, I went there and stayed with him, and that’s when we started dating. I swear from the moment I landed, I fell madly in love with him and thought, Oh, my God. Why didn’t I do it sooner? Like, that’s what real life is like love, fun and true support.

The duo began dating in the spring of 2012, and Us Weekly confirmed in December that Kardashian was expecting the couple’s first child, North. Four months after welcoming North, rapper Gold Digger proposed to Kardashian. The couple married in Italy in May 2014.

As their marriage progressed, the couple ran into problems trying to grow their family. Although Kardashian gave birth to son Saint in 2015, she would welcome daughter Chicago in 2018 and son Psalm in 2019 via surrogate.

You get your surrogate attorney, you get your surrogate broker, and then the broker recommended that we use a therapist who would communicate with me first and then communicate with her and kind of be our liaison, she said explained on the Laura Wassers Alls Fair podcast in February 2020 Towards the end, we got close enough that we could really communicate without it.

The couple continued to encounter and overcome difficulties over the years, including Kardashian being held at gunpoint in her hotel room in Paris in 2016. West abruptly ended her concert in New York and rushed to his wife’s side upon learning of the chilling incident.

In July 2020, the Grammy winner announced his candidacy for the US presidency. During his campaign rally in South Carolina, he revealed some very personal information about how he and Kardashian were planning to abort their daughter North. He then went on a rant on Twitter, during which he claimed Kardashian tried to convince a doctor to lock me up after his behavior at the South Carolina event.

After months of split rumors, Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021.

Scroll down to see Kardashian and West’s ups and downs over the years.

