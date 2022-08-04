Prime Minister and Prime Minister’s Vacation as Bank of England Warns Britain Will Hit by Recession | political news





Boris Johnson and his prime minister, Nadhim Zahawi, went on vacation after raising interest rates in 27 years and warning of the longest recession since the financial crisis.

After the Bank of England (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey raised interest rates from 1.25% to 1.75%, the single largest increase since 1995, to control soaring inflation, the government faces calls for urgent action to combat soaring energy prices. I’m doing it.

The Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) predicted that October inflation would hit 13.3%, the highest in more than 42 years.

For the first time since records began in the 1960s, it has warned that real household income will decline for the second year in a row in severe economic conditions.

But when the grim economic outlook was revealed, the prime minister and Zahawi left Westminster on vacation.

Politics Hub: Sunak and Truss prepare a Sky News Battle for Number 10 leadership special.

The prime minister was reportedly working remotely during his absence for several days.

“There is no holiday or non-working,” the prime minister said.

“I’ve never done that in the private sector or government. Ask any entrepreneur and they can tell you.

“Millions of us dream of leaving with our families. But the privilege and responsibility of public service means you can never switch it off. So I got calls and briefeds every day and it continues to do so.”

The prime minister’s official spokesman confirmed last week that Johnson will be on vacation starting Wednesday, despite less than a month remaining in office.

For a more accessible video player, please use the Chrome browser.

1:52 Bringing inflation back to 2% remains a ‘priority’.

The prime minister will continue to take charge of the country and receive updates as needed, he told reporters.

Downing Street did not reveal details on where the prime minister would spend his annual vacation by the end of the year, claiming that he would still run the country.

The prime minister’s official spokesperson said “it will be the standard pattern” when asked who will be in charge while Johnson is away.

“The Prime Minister will be updated as needed. Like the Deputy Prime Minister and the Cabinet Government, other ministers will provide assistance when needed.”

For a more accessible video player, please use the Chrome browser.

2:45 A ‘dark and gloomy forecast’ for the UK economy

However, Zahawi responded to the announcement from the Bank of England.

“The UK, along with many other countries, faces global economic challenges and knows that these forecasts will be of concern to many,” the Prime Minister said.

“Addressing the cost of living is our top priority and we are taking steps to support people in difficult times with our £37 billion household assistance package, which pays £1,200 directly to the most vulnerable families and includes a £400 discount. for energy bills.

“We are also taking important steps to control inflation through strong and independent monetary policy, responsible tax and spending decisions, and reforms to promote productivity and growth.

“The economy has recovered strongly from the pandemic with the fastest growth in the G7 last year and I am confident that the steps we are taking mean we can overcome these global challenges.”

Read more: Energy price cap will remain above £3,500 for most of 2023. How inflation affects other parts of the country

The Treasury later released a phone call with Bank of England governor Zahawi on Thursday afternoon, in which the two discussed high inflation and the steps to be taken to overcome the economic hardships the UK is facing.

Energy Secretary Greg Hands has argued that the government is working “perfectly” on what is a minister’s “first priority,” despite Johnson and Zahawi being far from Westminster.

Hands, under pressure about the prime minister and how the prime minister can work abroad, said, “Because we have already made a decision in terms of the support packages we are currently implementing.

“Many measures have not been introduced yet, such as the £400 bill support starting in October, such as payments on disability benefits starting in September.

“So all of this is putting in place a set of support measures for consumers and billpayers.

“But the situation will continue to be reviewed and I am confident that whoever the next prime minister will be, this will be a top priority for the current prime minister and the next prime minister.”

However, the LDP denounced the prime minister and Prime Minister Zahawi as “avoidance”.

“The minimum request the British people can make will be the Prime Minister and the Prime Minister how they got us into this chaos and what their plans are to resolve it. We need this,” said Lib Dem Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Layla Moran.

Labor leader Kier Starmer is currently on leave.

But Prime Minister Rachel Reeves said the forecast was “further evidence that the Conservatives have lost control of the economy.”

