Brittney Griner was sentenced to nine years in a Russian penal colony for possessing a tiny amount of cannabis oil. The Griners case was never about a minor breach of Russian law (which was real, for what it’s worth). It’s about what kind of country Russia has become as its president, Vladimir Putin, descended into anti-Western hysteria while unleashing foreign wars and intensifying internal repression.

Griner was arrested just days before the invasion of Ukraine, meaning she was seized after Putin and his entourage almost certainly made the decision to go to war. She was perfect for the role the Russians wanted her to play as a possible bargaining chip. She’s a top American, but not too much. She’s gay, black, and covered in tattoos, the kind of accused the average Russian will have no sympathy for. Detaining her on a minor drug charge must have been an easy call for Russian intelligence.

Better still for the Kremlin, the American determination to bring her home serves a Russian propaganda purpose. Russia does not value all its citizens equally; some Russians matter and others disappear without a trace. Efforts to squirt Griner, however, almost certainly fuel a Russian narrative that America, too, doesn’t care about all of its citizens equally and that we value racial or sexual minorities disproportionately, exactly. the case that anti-Western hysterics like Putin have been making for years. Look at the effort the Americans put into getting this person back, the Russians will say later. It’s who they care about.

The fact that the United States has been trying for years to secure the release of Paul Whelana, a middle-aged white man who has been languishing in a Russian prison for four years on trumped-up espionage charges, will count for nothing, because the Whelan case never generated the kind of publicity that surrounded Griners’ arrest.

The Russians, for their part, are looking to swap a Russian national named Viktor Bout for Griner and Whelan. (Griner’s harsh sentence bears no relation to the gravity of her crime; rather, it’s a signal from Russia that we need to somehow come to an agreement with them or she will disappear into the Russian prison system.) Bout is a Russian arms dealer, a prominent league villain whose nickname is the Death Dealer. He has been in American custody since 2010 and is currently serving time in Marion Penitentiary in Illinois for supplying weapons to international terrorists and conspiring with them to kill Americans. I will come back to Russia, Bout told a reporter in 2014. I don’t know when. But I am still young. Your empire will crumble and I will get out of here.

Naturally, he’s Putin’s kind of man, and Russia wants him back.

Putin likely sees this trade, if it happens, as a double win for Russia. Moscow reinstates a sleazy but loyal arms dealer for the price of two wrongly imprisoned Americans, one of whom will be portrayed by the Russian media as a spy and the other as an example of a decadent culture. In the eyes of the Kremlins, we get two worthless people back as he gains a top-notch criminal asset. And they remind Russians that America is the kind of place the President of the United States will go all the way for someone most Russians would look down on.

So be it. Russia is at war with the entire international order at this point, and allowing Putin to indulge in cheap racism and spy hysteria is a small price to pay for unjustly freeing Americans. imprisoned. Unlike Russia, we strive to care about all Americans, wherever they are. Often, both at home and abroad, we fail in this effort, but we assume that our citizens are not just disposable pawns.

In a just world, Bout would rot in a US federal prison. But his sentence is not worth the lives of the Americans we can free from Russia. And Bout, if sent home, will return to the life of a man who lives among enemies and bodyguards, a world where today’s friends are tomorrow’s killers. If we can bring Griner and Whelan home, maybe Bouts’ exile to Russia will be a fitting and fair trade after all.

