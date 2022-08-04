Nearly 6 million UK households struggle to pay for telecommunications | telecommunication industry





Nearly 6 million UK households struggle to pay for their mobile, landline and broadband bills, and the cost of living causes many to pay to cut necessities like food and clothing, cancel or change services, or stay connected are missing out on

Which consumer group’s report? It is estimated that 5.7 million households experienced at least one economic problem in April as cash-strapped homes struggle to cope with soaring bills and other costs.

Consumers are under increasing pressure as cost-of-living crisis inflation hits a 40-year high and energy prices are expected to soar to 3,600 a year this winter.

Data analysis of regulatory body Ofcom, which one? 3.5 million households cut spending on other essential items like food and clothing in April to cover their telecom bills. This is an increase from 2.2 million in February.

Rocio Concha, Director of Policy and Advocacy, said: “The fact that millions of households sacrificed broadband and mobile connectivity to make their priorities a priority during the cost of living crisis demonstrates just how essential these services are to our day-to-day life.

The economic crisis is disproportionately affecting the lowest income bracket, households earning up to $25,999 per year.

According to the report, 22% of low-income households had to cut spending elsewhere to provide connectivity in April. This figure was 13% of middle-class households with 51,999 annual incomes, up from 7% in February.

which? The government said it should cut the 20% VAT rate on telecom charges to 5%, depending on other necessities such as gas and electricity. The organization notes that even the most financially vulnerable customers, who are entitled to specially discounted social tariffs, are subject to a 20% VAT.

To help cut billing costs, the incoming prime minister should reduce the VAT paid for telecommunications, along with other essential services, Concha said. Businesses need to support everyone struggling to keep up with costs and ensure that consumers know and take advantage of the best deals.

Earlier this year, the UK’s largest telecommunications companies raised their bills by nearly 10%, equal to the CPI inflation rate in January plus 3.9%. While telecommunications companies have been criticized for pushing this year’s gains, it came before inflation hit a 40-year high and households felt the real impact of soaring food and energy prices.

Last week, BT said high prices for broadband and mobile phone contracts helped the company recover first-quarter revenue growth. It has promised to continue to raise above inflation over the next year to cover rising costs and investments in building fiber optic broadband across the country.

In June, the UK’s largest mobile and broadband companies, including BT, Virgin Media O2, Vodafone, Three, Sky and TalkTalk, paid their bills, including a move to enable them to switch to cheaper deals at no cost at a government-led summit. Agreed on a plan to help customers who are struggling with Pay the penalty.

