Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Are Expecting Rainbow Baby: Celebrities React





Joy all around! Chrissy Teigen has announced she’s pregnant with her and John Legends’ rainbow baby and celebrities around the world have already congratulated the couple on their big news.

The past few years have been emotionally hazy to say the least, but joy once again filled our home and our hearts. 1 billion snaps later (in the leg lately, as you can see!) we have another one on the way, Teigen, 36, wrote alongside a baby bump mirror selfie on Wednesday 3 august. Every date I was like, ok if it’s healthy today I’m going to announce but then I breathe a sigh of relief hearing a heartbeat and decide I’m still too nervous I don’t think Not that I’ll ever come out of a date more excited than nervous, but so far everything is perfect and beautiful and I feel hopeful and amazing. Ok phew it was very hard to keep it so long!

In February, the model revealed she was pursuing IVF to conceive another child after she and Legend, 43, who share daughter Luna, 5, and son Miles, 3, lost son Jack. in September 2020 due to partial placental abruption.

Here we go again, the former Lip Sync Battlecohost captioned an Instagram Story photo of IVF injectables at the time, before adding that she was immersed in another cycle of IVF to save so many eggs as possible and hopefully create strong and healthy embryos.

Following the loss of her son Jack, the Cravings author was often criticized for being emotional and vulnerable in her posts about the tragedy. Teigen, however, told Medium magazine in October 2020 that the backlash didn’t matter to her.

I knew I needed to know this moment forever, the same way I needed to remember our kiss at the end of the driveway, the same way I needed to remember our tears of joy after Luna and Miles. And I absolutely knew I had to share this story, she explained. I can’t express how little I care that you hate pictures. How little I care that it’s something you wouldn’t have done. These photos are for people who need them.

Now celebrities and fans are taking to social media to congratulate Teigen and Legend on their happy news. After the cookbook authors announced that their rainbow baby was officially on the way, the Bring the Funny hosts’ Instagram comments section was immediately flooded with well wishes from stars including Mandy Moore, Kate Hudson, Kyle Richards, Andy Cohen and many more. Teigens’ loyal fans, who had followed her difficult fertility journey, also shared their excitement.

So happy for you all, Richards wrote, before adding a red heart as a sign of support. maze!!!! So happy for you, the What What Happens Live host agreed.

From A-list stars to reality TV big names, the internet was happy to help celebrate the upcoming arrival of Teigen and Legends. Scroll to see how celebrities reacted to the news:

