WNBA’s Brittney Griner verdict in drug case revealed





Nearly six months after Brittney Griner’s arrest and detention in Moscow, Russia, the verdict of her trial is in.

A Russian judge found Griner, 31, guilty on Thursday, August 4. She was sentenced to nine years in prison and fined 1 million rubles (about $16,400), according to CNN.

Britney Griner. Alexander Zemlianitchenko/AP/Shutterstock

The professional basketball player was previously arrested at a Moscow airport in February while in the country to play for UMMC Yekaterinburg during the WNBA offseason. At the time, Russian officials alleged that Griner smuggled cartridges of hash oil into his luggage before later arresting him. (Large-scale drug transport can result in up to 10 years in prison in Russia.)

News of the athletes’ detention did not become public until several weeks later. Since then, Griners’ loved ones and celebrity fans have offered their support despite the lack of action from the US government.

You say she’s the top priority, but I want to see it, and I feel like seeing it would be me seeing BG on American soil, ESPY winners’ wife Cherelle Griner said. at Good Morning America in May. BG would very much like not to go abroad. She’s only had one Thanksgiving in the United States in nine years since she turned pro, and she misses it all. Just because, you know, she can’t make enough money in the WNBA, like, to support herself.

The Phoenix Mercury players’ trial finally began last month after Russia extended Brittney’s detention. During court proceedings on July 7, Brittney pleaded guilty to drug charges. I would like to plead guilty, your honor, she told the judge at the time, according to Reuters. But there was no intention. I didn’t want to break the law.

Hours earlier Thursday, Russian prosecutors asked the court to sentence Brittney to nearly 9.5 years in prison. The Texas native, for her part, addressed the court one last time and apologized for what she called a mistake.

I never meant to hurt anyone, Brittney said Thursday, according to CNN. I never wanted to endanger the Russian population. I never meant to break any laws here. I made an honest mistake and I hope your decision doesn’t end my life here.

She continued: I know everyone talks about political pawn and politics, but I hope it’s away from this courtroom. I want to repeat that I had no intention of breaking Russian laws. I had no intention. I did not conspire or plan to commit this crime.

The WNBA star also apologized to her teammates, her club and her fans for my mistake I made and the embarrassment I caused them. She added, I also want to apologize to my parents, my siblings, the Phoenix Mercury organization at home, the amazing women of the WNBA, and my amazing wife at home.

