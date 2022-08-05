British researchers talk about ERC disasters.





The European Research Council is withdrawing funding from nearly 150 UK-based researchers unless the lab is relocated to the European Union.Credit: Tim Robberts/Getty

British science suffered a serious setback in June when the European Research Council (ERC) confirmed that 143 UK-based researchers would forfeit their prestigious ERC grants if they did not relocate to European Union countries. When researchers first heard in April that their funding was at stake, they were faced with a dilemma once unimaginable. That means moving your lab abroad or putting your funds at risk. This predicament was a direct result of the UK’s failure to ratify an agreement with Horizon Europe, the EU’s research funding program, which pledged $95.5 billion (US$97 billion) to fund research between 2021 and 2027. ERC grants are part of the budget. Horizon Europe.

The need for an agreement between the UK and Horizon Europe is a result of Brexit, the UK’s exit from the EU in 2020. Negotiations are in progress.

On 20 July, the UK government announced a backup plan that would be put into effect if relations with Horizon Europe could not be restored. This Plan B replaces Horizon Europe’s lost grants, including ERC grants, with grants from UK Research and Innovation (UKRI), the UK research funding agency.

UK-based researchers are already coping with the aftermath of the split between the country and the EU. Nature told 4 of 143 individuals whose ERC grants were at risk because of confusion. The two decided to move to universities in the EU to keep their ERC grants. The two eventually decided to stay in the UK in hopes of being reimbursed by UKRI. All four see this rift as a sign of trouble for British science now and in the future.

Anthropologist Rosana Pinheiro-Machado is moving from the University of Bath, UK to the University of Dublin, Ireland.Credit: Renata Fretzer

Rosana Finheiro-Machado: I was desperate

Anthropologist at the University of Bath, UK.

I received a 2 million ERC grant in March to study the link between precarious work and authoritarian politics in the Southern Hemisphere. I study politics, but I also live with results. Ive has already been forced to leave her home country of Brazil due to persecution by President Jair Bolsonaro and his supporters, and now has to leave the UK for political reasons.

When I came to the University of Bath in 2019, I thought I would retire here. I love the department, I have a lot of great colleagues and Bath is a beautiful city. I finally thought I had a chance to settle down somewhere. It really felt like I was making something. But it’s over. Next January, I will resume my project at University College Dublin (UCD).

Because Brexit and other issues were concerned about the future of UK science, they applied for an ERC grant instead of the original UKRI grant. I felt it was important to have the access that comes with ERC grants. Participate in ERC scientific committees and meetings. You are one of the decision makers of European science.

About 10 days after the grant was announced, I received a mass email from the ERC that researchers in the UK could lose their grant. I was just puzzled. I was in complete shock. I was desperate.

I couldn’t get information about UKRI grants initially, but I didn’t want any UKRI grants anyway because I didn’t trust the UK government. I decided very quickly to move to a place where I could store my ERC grants. But the process was not easy. I got offers from several colleges with terrible reward packages.

The worst part of this whole experience is that Ill lose the top researchers on our team, especially postdoctoral fellows. We built this project together, but due to family issues or visa requirements, they couldn’t come to Dublin with me. Ill will hire 8 new people for the project. Those are 8 jobs that Bath would lose on my subsidy alone.

The people at UCD are very friendly and welcoming, and the university offers labs with many resources. It feels like something is going for the better. It was a terrible experience, but professionally it can be a great move.

It’s a pity that I have to move because of my second life’s shortsighted politics and populist fears.

KATHARINA WOLLENBERG VALERO: Everything fell apart.

Evolutionary biologist at the University of Hull, UK.

In March, I received an ERC grant worth nearly $2 million to study the effects of climate change on various cold-blooded animals. It was a great achievement for me to win that grant. I was completely immersed in research for 5 years while teaching at a small American university. Many people cannot return to study after such a long period of time. We had to fight for funding of all kinds, big or small.

As soon as I heard that I could lose my ERC grant, I started scrambling. ERC grant beneficiaries were told that the UKRI would replace the lost funds, but details were not available. My colleagues and I asked for more information about where the money was coming from and when it was coming in. I waited 4 weeks for the British government to explain, but no one arrived. Without a solid alternative, getting out of ERC grants would not have been comfortable, so action had to be taken.

I was hoping to get a 5050 agreement with a university in the EU. This allows Id to spend half of my time there and half at the University of Hull, where I am now. Such an arrangement is tricky. You have to lead a group in one country and keep your promises in another. Nevertheless, I was willing to try. We have contacted almost all EU universities within commuting distance. Two of them agreed to give me 5050 promises, but Hull refused to participate. The university could have made it work, but chose not to.

I couldn’t make a 50% appointment in Hull, so I decided to look for a 100% appointment elsewhere. I wrote short, friendly letters to many colleges, telling them that I was in limbo. University College Dublin has a fellowship program supported by the Irish government, so they hired me quickly.

Moving is not easy, especially with families. We bought a house last year and now we have to start over. But my research will continue. UCD has excellent facilities and ERC has allowed me to postpone the start of my project to February 2023. My contract at UCD starts at the beginning of the 202223 school year, so I have time to prepare.

Brexit was just getting started when I arrived in Hull in 2017. The UK-based researchers knew they were at risk of losing their ERC funds, but they applied anyway. I thought the British government and the EU could solve it, but they all fell apart.

Florian Markowetz, a cancer researcher at the University of Cambridge, UK, considers himself lucky to be able to stay at her institution.Credit: Julian Claxton/Cancer Research UK Cambridge Institute

FLORIAN MARKOWETZ: This feels like a disaster.

Cancer researcher at the University of Cambridge, UK.

I am in a privileged position because I work in a research institute funded by Cancer Research UK in Oxford. The ERC grant, which would have funded a project to study chromosomal instability in cancer, was not essential to my survival. I have never considered moving to the European Union for a grant. I will be staying at the University of Cambridge. I understand that many other researchers are out of luck.

This still feels like a disaster. ERC grants are special because beneficiaries are selected from all over Europe. Grants at the national level do not have the same reputation. Blocked on European networks. It was like swimming in an increasingly smaller pond on a small island.

I have a friend in Switzerland who is in a similar position. This is because there is no agreement between Switzerland and the EU allowing ERC grant applications. They can get funding, but that’s on a national scale. It just doesn’t support the same weight.

On a practical level, Lim was concerned that the loss of funding links with the EU would make it more difficult for me and other lead investigators in the UK to recruit talent. Like many other senior researchers in the country, I am already struggling to find a postdoctoral fellow. This subsidy loss will further complicate the search. I currently have two PhD students in the Doctoral Network of Marie Skodowska-Curie Actions (MSCA), an EU-managed educational program. Their project ends this year. In the future I’m not sure if Ill be able to join the network again, and probably won’t be able to coordinate the MSCA project. Losing these connections is bad for British science and British researchers’ ability to collaborate internationally.

I don’t think preventing this situation is a top priority for anyone in the UK government. Both the EU and the UK were hard-lined, and scientists were a rip-and-run. No one was interested in solving the problem.

MIRIAM KLEIN-FLGGE: Fame is gone

Neuroscientist at Oxford University, UK.

I received an ERC grant in January to start a new project to investigate non-invasive ultrasound for stimulation deep inside the human brain. In April I got a letter saying I could move to an EU institution or lose my subsidy. For me, leaving Oxford to keep the subsidy was not really an option. Few places in the world have the resources and expertise to support what I want to do.

I applied for an ERC grant because I hoped the UK could maintain its connection with Horizon Europe. My confidence in the UK government wasn’t particularly high, but I thought I’d do something with the EU.

The ERC grant application process is labor intensive. I really hoped I didn’t do all that in vain. The UK is a great place to do science, especially in neuroscience.

EU universities approached me about 5050 or so, but that would have been confusing. I can’t go half a day.

You will apply for guaranteed funding from UKRI. It may take months for it to arrive, but I can afford to wait as it’s already being funded by Wellcom, a London-based biomedical research charity. However, UKRI funds lack the portability of ERC grants. If I felt ready to work in another country, I would not have been able to get my subsidy.

I feel the pain of many people in England. We have many international scientists from all over the world, and we have been denied access to large funding sources.

It will be fine for me. You will receive an equal amount of funds. It will be in pounds instead of euros. But the flexibility was gone and the reputation was gone. I don’t even know what my title is. The UKRI Funding Plan is being built as we progress.

In the long run, we cannot see the UK covering all the ERC funds it will lose. This split is changing the prospects for future science funding. People may leave UK research institutions because there are more funding opportunities elsewhere, and it may be harder to attract people. Brexit has already made the country feel a bit closed to others. And now it’s even worse.

