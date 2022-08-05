UK weather: heat wave returns to mid 30’s





Last month after the hottest day in British history (Photo Credit=Getty Images Korea)

The heat is expected in the UK as high temperatures once again hit the country, but this time the record will not be broken.

Forecasters have predicted that parts of southern England will hit mid-30s by the end of next week.

It comes amid warnings that a drought could be declared with little rain expected for the next few days.

Climate change has sparked the hottest day in the UK last month, with 40.3 degrees Celsius causing dangerous wildfires.

The Bureau of Meteorology said it’s too early to know how long the new heatwave will last, but early signs suggest that the weather could change further from mid-August.

Chief forecaster Steve Willington said: “If above-average temperatures persist for more than three days, we could see parts of the UK entering a heat wave.”

Many parts of the UK, especially the South, will see temperatures a few degrees higher than average, but these values ​​will be well below the record temperatures we saw in mid-July.

As high pressure builds up, there will be very little rain meaningful to the forecast, especially in the south of England, which has experienced very dry conditions over the past month.

Please enable JavaScript and upgrade to a web browser that supports HTML5 video to view this video.

View of the Bewl Water Reservoir near Lamberhurst, Kent (Photo: PA) High pressure will form in the Southwest and Southwest of England (Photo: ECMWF) from the Atlantic Ocean (Photo: ECMWF)More: Weather

In other parts of the UK, such as northern England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, a rain-weather front will be limited to high pressure with some rain in the northwest of England.

The new heatwave has been triggered by areas of high pressure forming in the southwest and southwest of England in the Atlantic Ocean.

This is different from last month, when hot air from southern Europe added to the country’s heat.

There is some uncertainty about next week’s temperatures, but the UK sunshine in early August is unlikely to heat up in mid-July. The sun is lower in the sky and daylight hours are slightly shorter, said Deputy Chief Meteorologist Rebekah Sherwin.

Both of these factors suggest that it’s unlikely we’ll see temperatures below 30 degrees well beyond the mid-range. But this will still be hot weather.

Contact our news team by emailing [email protected]

Check out our news page for more stories like this one.

Get the latest news, uplifting stories, analytics and more you need to know.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://metro.co.uk/2022/08/04/uk-weather-heatwave-is-coming-back-with-mid-30s-on-the-way-again-17127447/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos