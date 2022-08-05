US declares state of emergency over monkeypox





The Biden administration declared a health emergency on Thursday over the growing outbreak of monkeypox.

The statement allows the federal government to step up its response to the virus without the usual regulatory barriers.

“I want to announce today that I will be declaring a public health emergency,” Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said during a call with reporters Thursday about the monkeypox outbreak.

“We are ready to take our response to the next level to fight this virus.”

“We urge all Americans to take monkeypox seriously, take responsibility, and help us fight this virus,” he continued.

The country has reported more than 6,600 cases of the virus, which causes fever, body aches and bumps or sores on the body.

It spreads through prolonged skin-to-skin contact, and the main demographic affected so far has been gay and bisexual men.

Biden’s embattled chief medical adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said Thursday that the administration will work with LGBTQ leaders to ensure it educates and engages with the community.

“Community engagement has always proven successful,” Fauci said.

Biden officials have come under scrutiny for a slow response to the growing outbreak, particularly because vaccines for the virus already exist.

“Importantly, this statement will also help us continue to expand public health’s ability to accelerate data sharing so that we can have complete and timely data to inform public health decisions,” he said Thursday. CDC director Rochelle Walensky.

The president named FEMA’s Robert Fenton as the White House’s national monkeypox response coordinator on Tuesday and named CDC HIV prevention director Dr. Demetre Daskalaki as his deputy.

The administration says it has made 1.1 million doses of the vaccine available and 600,000 have been administered.

A new phase in the country’s fight against the virus will begin because of the statement, which Lawrence Gostin, a public health law expert at Georgetown University, called late. This is a textbook case of public health emergency, Gostin said, adding that the order should have been issued sooner. It’s not a red or blue status issue. There is no political opposition to the fight against monkeypox.

The World Health Organization declared the spreading monkeypox outbreak a global health emergency on July 23 after declining to declare one in late June. Some 150,000 more vaccine doses will arrive in September, federal officials said.

Over 25,800 cases of monkeypox have been recorded worldwide.

Mayor Eric Adams declared monkeypox a public health emergency in New York on Saturday, after saying in May that he was not worried about its spread in the Big Apple.

The country currently only has the capacity for 80,000 monkeypox tests per week.

With post wires

