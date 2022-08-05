Oldham Factory Fire Victims of 4 New Arrivals in UK | Greater Manchester





The 21-year-old man, only eight months after arriving in the UK, is said to be one of four Vietnamese nationals who died in a factory fire in Greater Manchester in May.

Manchester Police (GMP) has released the identities of four people for the first time after the remains of three victims were recovered from a building in Oldham.

According to police, Nam Thanh Le, 21, arrived in the UK in January and last had contact with his family in Vietnam on May 4, three days before the Bismark House Mill was destroyed by a large fire.

While looking for a job, Le told relatives that he was living in a mill in Dam, believed to be Oldham.

The three other men known to have died in the fire were Cuong Van Chu, 39, Uoc Van Nguyen, 31, and Duong Van Nguyen, 29. Two of them, Chu and Uoc, had the last conversation with their family on the day of the fire. fire.

GMP Victim Identification Director Det Supt Lewis Hughes said: Our thoughts are with the loved ones of Cuong, Uoc, Duong and Nams.

Specially trained officers have been in direct contact with them and continue to do everything they can to ensure they are fully updated and supported in Vietnam as in the UK.

Detectives are investigating how the plant caught fire. It took firefighters four days to put out the fire, and authorities believed no one was inside during this time.

The factory housed various companies, including a tile shop and a laser game center. The site also had a service office and warehouse.

At that time, firefighters did not enter the factory due to safety concerns about the structural stability of the building.

It was not until 21 July, ten weeks after the fire, that police received reports that people may have been inside the factory, after a man’s family had sought help from a Catholic church in London.

Two days later, the first human remains were found. Earlier this week, the remains of a third victim were recovered.

Police said Cuong Van Chu had been talking to his wife and children on the phone regularly, but had not heard from him since the fire on May 7th. He arrived in the UK in June 2019.

Uoc Van Nguyen was in regular contact with his wife, and the last phone call he had with her on the day of the fire. He told her that day that he was in her factory.

Duong Van Nguyen last spoke with his family about three months ago, police said. Police said he was living in an abandoned house while he was looking for a job. He arrived in the UK around August 2021, police believe.

Detectives are in the early stages of connecting men’s lives, including how they got to England and how long they’ve been in the factory.

We are also proactively investigating how the fire started and how the plant was active. One line of investigation is understood to be whether an illegal cannabis plant was operating inside the building, but it is unknown whether such activity was fire-related or related to victims.

Hughes said: We have reason to suspect that Cuong, Uoc, Duong and Nam were at the factory during the fire, but we remain open to how many people were there and where they were located. . Therefore, I appeal to anyone with information about them or their whereabouts before and after the fire to contact us. I emphasize that their safety and well-being is our top priority.

