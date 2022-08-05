Every U.S. Crypto Exchange (and Binance) Under SEC Investigation, Says Senator Lummis Staffer





Senator Cynthia Lummis, Republican of Wyoming, speaks during the CoinDesk 2022 Consensus Festival in Austin, Texas.

2022 Bloomberg Finance LP

According to a staffer in the office of U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-Wy), widely publicized reports that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is investigating a $20 billion crypto exchange Coinbase are not just the tip of the iceberg. The staff member says every US crypto exchange and the world’s largest crypto exchange, Binance, are in various stages of investigation. There are over 40 cryptocurrency exchanges in the United States, according to crypto data site, CoinGecko. The SEC did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

Following a number of actions from the SEC asserting regulators’ domain over the crypto industry, and an equally strong response from the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) pushing back on this which it calls regulation-by-enforcement, the staffer says the SEC wants to urgently resolve its dispute with the CFTC over crypto jurisdiction. If the issue isn’t resolved internally, he says lawmakers should get involved, and Congress is likely to side with the CFTC.

Click here to subscribe to the Forbes CryptoAsset & Blockchain Advisor.

In 2014, long before ethereum and just about every cryptocurrency other than bitcoin and its early imitators, the CFTC asserted jurisdiction over what it then called virtual currencies. Then, in 2018, a federal court ruled that the CFTC could prosecute fraud cases involving virtual currency, according to a CFTC statement. Likewise, the SEC has repeatedly asserted that bitcoin is a commodity. And in June 2018, SEC Director William Hinman said in a speech that he didn’t believe Ethereum was a security, implying that it may well be under the jurisdiction of the CFTC.

Evidence that the situation could change began to emerge in June when SEC Chairman Gary Gensler hinted that Ethereum was a security when he said bitcoin was the only crypto-asset it was. comfortable calling a commodity. It should be noted that although Ethereum itself was not included in the list of nine assets, the SEC said it was a security in its insider trading allegations against the former Coinbase employee, brother and friend, the SEC specifically mentioned that each of the assets were created on Ethereum. blockchain.

Perhaps selfishly, the source described conversations between the SEC and the CFTC as not particularly fruitful, arguing that the final decision on who gets what authority will likely rest with lawmakers.

Yesterday, U.S. Senators Debbie Stabenow (D-MI), chair of the Senate Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry Committee, and senior member John Boozman (R-AR), introduced the 2022 Environmental Protection Act. Consumer Protection of Digital Products to give the CFTC new powers to regulate digital products. Senator Lummis herself co-sponsored with Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) the Responsible Financial Innovation Act, a bipartisan legislative proposal for digital asset regulation that is even more comprehensive in scope.

Ironically, Senator Lummis’ staffer gives both bills less than a 50% chance of passing this year. The only way either bill would pass this year is if a catastrophic black swan event, such as the collapse of a major U.S. stock market, could rally lawmakers, he says. The most likely crypto bill to see the light of day before years is the recently delayed stablecoin bill which outlines how banks could be allowed to issue their own stablecoins, which the source says could be attached. to the supply bill by the end of the year.

A senior executive at a major cryptocurrency exchange also said, in the background, that based on the chatter he’s hearing from members of the SEC, many U.S. cryptocurrency exchanges likely received notices. Wells used to officially notify companies when a lawsuit is about to be brought against them, and most are under investigation. Binance.US delisted one of the assets listed by the SEC earlier this week.

The executive said these instances are separate from the standard procedure the SEC routinely conducts, such as asking for trades if they’ve had any communications with the team that created a newly listed asset, are in contact with any person raising funds for the newly listed asset, or if the team has already made representations about how the token might gain value.

The executive further claims that the SEC has never asked about bitcoin forks like litecoin, but based on recent comments at the House Appropriations Committee that bitcoin could be a commodity, that may change soon.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/michaeldelcastillo/2022/08/04/every-us-crypto-exchange-and-binance-is-being-investigated-by-the-sec-says-senator-lummis-staffer/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos