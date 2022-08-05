United States declares monkeypox a public health emergency





On August 4, the US federal government declared monkeypox, with more than 6,600 cases nationwide, a public health emergency. Monkeypox is now the second concurrent public health emergency in the United States; the other is COVID-19.

The state of emergency allows Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra more discretion to access additional funds and resources for the outbreak, including personnel to fight it. This could lead to increased testing as well as more vaccine doses. Several states, including New York, which currently has about a quarter of US cases, have already declared states of emergency to release public funds to help control the outbreak.

“We are ready to take our response to the next level to fight this virus, and we urge all Americans to take monkeypox seriously and take responsibility for helping us fight this virus,” Becerra said. during a briefing announcing the statement.

Perhaps the most critical need, Becerra said, is to educate more doctors and medical professionals on how to recognize monkeypox and therefore test more people. Director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Dr Rochelle Walensky, who also participated in the briefing, said the US was currently using only about 10% of available testing capacity; in recent weeks, only about 8,000 monkeypox tests have been performed per week on average. Reaching more healthcare providers and providing information about when and how to test for monkeypox could increase testing and improve access to vaccination or treatment.

US health officials are advising people at high risk of contracting monkeypox – including healthcare workers and men who have sex with men, among whom the virus has spread fastest this epidemic – to be vaccinated as soon as possible with one of the two available vaccines, ACAM2000 or Jynneos. Both have been released from the National Strategic Stockpile, the National Health Emergency Supply Store. About 1.6 million people in the United States are considered at high risk for monkeypox, according to Walensky, and the Stockpile contains 1.7 million doses of the vaccine. Becerra said the government had ordered an additional 2.5 million doses of the Jynneos vaccine from manufacturer, Bavarian Nordic.

Until more doses become available, Dr. Robert Califf, commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, said the agency is reviewing the data to expand the doses available through a practice called “sparing dose”. This involves injecting the monkeypox vaccine into the outermost layers of the skin rather than deep into the muscles. This can speed up the circulation and distribution of the vaccine to boost the immune system, Califf said, and would therefore only require a fifth of the current vaccine dose. (The rabies vaccine is currently administered this way.) It would increase the number of doses available, and so far the strategy looks “promising,” he said. But scientists are still studying whether using this type of intradermal injection would maintain the potency of the vaccine and provide the same protection as the original dose.

The public health emergency designation could also increase access to an antiviral drug called TPOXX, which is approved for the treatment of smallpox but may also be effective against monkeypox since the two viruses belong to the same family. Currently, obtaining the drug requires doctors to register to dispense the drug and patients to sign informed consent forms, as the pill-based treatment is not approved for the treatment of monkeypox and is therefore . . As part of the public health emergency, Becerra could decide to issue an emergency use authorization for TPOXX, which would remove this administrative process and allow any doctor and pharmacy to stock the drug. Such steps have not yet been taken, as Becerra, Califf and Walensky noted that the drug must first be proven safe and effective. Studies exploring the effectiveness of TPOXX in patients with monkeypox are being planned and may be initiated soon.

