The impact of the rate hike to 1.75% is explained as the Bank of England (BoE) predicts a 15-month long recession.





The Bank of England (BoE) raised the interest rate to 1.75% and raised it to its highest level since 2008, then forecast a 15-month long recession.

The Bank of England warned today that it will be in the longest recession since the 2008 financial crisis and inflation will peak above 13% in October.

The BoE said it expects a recession for the fifth straight quarter starting this year, which could reduce gross domestic product (GDP) by up to 2.1%.

Today’s rate hike is the first 50% base rate hike since 1995, 27 years ago, and the 6th consecutive rate increase by the Bank.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), together with the Bank, approved with an 81-vote majority that inflationary pressures in the UK and the rest of Europe have strengthened significantly since previous meetings.

The UK is now expected to enter a recession in the fourth quarter of this year, when real household after-tax income is expected to decline sharply in 2022 and 2023, he said. This is the first time since recording began. It will fall 1.5% this year and 2.25% next year.

Meanwhile, CPI inflation is expected to peak at 13.3% in October, the highest since September 1980 if regulator Ofgem raises the energy rate cap to around 3,450.

The Bank predicts inflation will still exceed 9% in a few years.

Interest rates have continued to rise to prevent soaring inflation, which is now at a 40-year high of 9.4%, well above the bank’s 2% target.

Energy wholesale prices have risen sharply, in large part as household energy rates and gasoline pump prices have skyrocketed.

While the BoE’s move aims to mitigate price hikes, it will still put pressure on already expanding households as tracking mortgage rates rise and fixed mortgage rates on new applicants and re-mortgage loans slowly rise.

As long as financial institutions pass on the rate hikes on savings products, rate hikes are potentially good news for savers, but are unlikely to beat inflation.

I look at how interest rates are determined and how high they can go.

How are interest rates determined?

Interest rates are set by a team of nine economists called the Monetary Policy Committee, who meet eight times a year to evaluate economic conditions.

Bank interest rates determine the interest rate the BoE pays to commercial banks that hold money and influence the rates that banks charge people to borrow or pay for their savings.

How high can interest rates go?

Analysts expected interest rates to continue rising, but how much they can actually rise is controversial.

Economic research firm Capital Economics has suggested it climb to 3%, while others, including economic research consultancy Pantheon Macroeconomics, believe it could stop at 1.75%.

The next decision will come in six weeks.

How high can inflation be?

Inflation is currently 9.4%, but some believe it will rise even higher.

If Ofgem raises its energy rate cap to around 3,450, it will hit 13.3% in October, the highest in more than 42 years, Banks forecasters said.

However, some predict that it will go much higher.

The Resolution Foundation has suggested that it will reach 15% by early next year, as some costs have not been filtered out yet.

Jack Leslie, chief economist at the Resolution Foundation, said: “The inflation outlook is highly uncertain due to unpredictable gasoline prices, but changes in recent months suggest that the Bank of England is potentially more likely to anticipate higher and later peaks in inflation. “He said. By early 2023, it will increase to 15%.

Market prices for some key commodities, including oil, corn and wheat, have declined since peaking earlier this year, but those prices have not yet been factored into consumer costs and remain significantly higher than in January.

How will this affect people’s finances?

There are many ways in which interest rate hikes affect people’s finances.

For example, people with mortgage loans will see the change on their monthly bill. Fixed mortgage homeowners will not be affected by the change, but floating rate homeowners will see their payouts increase as interest rates rise and fall.

While an interest rate increase doesn’t directly affect tenants, it can indirectly affect landlords if they have to re-mortgage at a higher interest rate and want to pass those costs on to tenants.

On the other hand, for savers, we can see an increase in the return on the funds when interest rates are passed.

However, they are still less likely to beat inflation and those with cash savings accounts will suffer real conditional losses. This is because the rate of inflation is higher than the rate of return on the account.

Regarding the implications for grocery shopping, an interest rate hike does not necessarily have a direct impact on food prices, but the associated higher borrowing costs could indirectly drive up food prices.

