Monkeypox has declared a public health emergency in the United States: Gunshots





An emergency declaration frees up resources to help fight the monkeypox outbreak. There are currently more than 6,600 cases in the United States. Mario Tama/Getty Images .

The White House today declared monkeypox a public health emergency.

“We are ready to take our response to the next level to fight this virus and we urge all Americans to take monkeypox seriously,” Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra told reporters on Thursday during of a briefing.

A public health emergency can trigger grants and open up more resources for various aspects of a federal response. It also allows the secretary to enter into contracts for treatment and other necessary medical supplies and equipment, as well as to support emergency hospital services, among other things. Public health emergencies last 90 days but can be extended by the secretary.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said the statement will provide resources and increase access to care. She also said it would expand the CDC’s ability to share data.

Some have called for a federal public health emergency saying it will signal the country that this is a serious outbreak.

So far, more than 6,616 cases have been detected in the United States, but this is likely an undercount. Most cases in the United States are concentrated in the gay and queer community, primarily among men who have sex with men.

In the current epidemic, the vast majority of people seem to catch the virus through sexual contact. However, it is possible for the virus to be spread in other ways, including through face-to-face interactions with someone or by touching a contaminated surface, but data shows this is exceptionally rare and mostly occurs in households. Experts say it takes a prolonged interaction or a lot of virus to get the disease this way.

Scientists are also looking at evidence suggesting the virus can be spread through semen.

The focus of the Biden administration’s response to the outbreak has been to vaccinate people at high risk of contracting the disease, but critics say vaccine availability has been limited and slow to come online.

The administration says it has made more than one million doses of the JYNNEOS vaccine available to states and territories on order.

The governors of California, New York and Illinois have already declared states of emergency in response to the monkeypox outbreak. Some cities, including New York and San Francisco, have also made their own emergency declarations.

The World Health Organization has already declared the monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency of international concern. There are currently more than 26,000 cases worldwide.

