Restart of Iran-US Nuclear Negotiations – The New York Times





Iran has denied the agency access to cameras and other surveillance equipment meant to track the progress of its nuclear program, making it very difficult to know precisely how much uranium has been enriched to high levels. In nuclear matters, good words are not enough, Grossi said, adding that Iran must grant inspectors access commensurate with the size of its uranium enrichment program if the agency is to credibly guarantee that he is peaceful.

Given Iran’s steady advance in technical knowledge and stockpiles of highly enriched uranium, the country is now seen by many as a threshold state, capable of building a bomb if it so chooses, although Tehran denies any intention to do so. This gives Iran significant clout and could encourage other countries to seek nuclear weapons, thus destroying the 52-year-old nuclear non-proliferation treaty.

In July, Kamal Kharrazi, senior adviser to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s supreme leader, said the country now had the technical capability to produce an atomic bomb. His remarks were echoed on Monday by Mohammad Eslami, head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization, according to the semi-official Fars news agency.

Three weeks ago, Richard Moore, the head of Britain’s foreign intelligence service, MI6, said he doubted Iran would accept a renewed nuclear deal. I am skeptical that the Supreme Leader will accept the deal, he said, referring to Ayatollah Khamenei. He added that as long as a deal was on the table, and despite his belief that China and Russia would not block a deal, I don’t think the Iranians want it.

Yet neither Tehran nor Washington are seen as likely to declare the negotiations over, as that would present complicated choices about what to do next, given repeated promises by the United States and Israel that they will do whatever they can. what is needed to prevent Iran from making a nuclear weapon. In mid-July, President Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid signed a joint statement affirming that the United States would use all elements of national power to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

The Biden administration recently imposed new sanctions on Iran, targeting companies used by the country’s Persian Gulf petrochemical industry trading company. Iran then announced that it was activating hundreds of new and advanced centrifuges that had previously been installed at an underground nuclear site in Natanz.

