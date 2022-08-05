UK faces prolonged recession and biggest plunge in living standards on record, Bank of England (BoE) warns





The Bank of England has warned that this fall will plunge households into a one-year recession hit by the biggest decline in living standards on record.

Inflation peaks at 13.3% in the last three months of this year as average energy rates triple to 3,500 from 1,200 in October 2021, according to the Banks Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), one of the most grim assessments of the UK economic outlook. said he would .

For the first time since the 2008 global financial crisis, the economy is expected to contract for five consecutive quarters.

Inflation projections have risen sharply from the 9.4% forecast just three months ago, and the current price looks set to continue rising rapidly throughout 2023.

According to Banks’ latest forecasts, this means that the cost of living crisis will continue through next year and will only begin to ease in 2024. Real household income is projected to decline by an average of about 5% over the two years since records began in 1960.

A horrific figure will be a concern for whoever becomes the next prime minister.

Liz Truss has promised billions of dollars in tax cuts to secure Conservative membership, while Rishi Sunak has accused the plan of being financially irresponsible.

Neither candidate offered detailed plans on how to support families struggling with a rapidly deteriorating cost of living crisis.

Rebecca McDonald, chief economist at the Joseph Rowntree Foundation, said, “We already know that 7 million low-income families have had to sacrifice food, heat and even showers this year.

The government may not have taken action on emergency living expenses, but these families can’t take a vacation in a year of financial fear.

They will wonder why the additional emergency solutions they need to finance their families before winter are not yet in place.

“This is further evidence that the Conservatives have lost control of the economy as inflation continues to soar while mortgage and loan rates continue to rise,” said Labor Prime Minister Rachel Reeves.

Worried about how families and pensioners will pay their bills, Conservative leadership candidates are traveling across the country announcing unworkable policies that aren’t helping people get through this crisis.

Experts said energy costs could rise further in January, and Investec predicts that the average household cost will now reach 4,210 in January, when regulator Ofgem revises its price cap.

MPC warned of exceptionally high risks to its recent outlook and could make the situation worse if gas prices continue to rise.

Analysts believe the scenario is increasingly likely after Russia cut supplies to Europe last month and governments across the continent began rationing supplies.

Even after the economy starts to grow, additional pain awaits, with the unemployment rate rising from 3.8% to 6.3% by 2025.

Despite the grim outlook, Banks’ nine-member MPC voted 8 to 1 in favor of a 0.5 percentage point increase to 1.75%, the highest since January 2009.

Overall, the economy is expected to contract by 2.1%, which said the recession would be about the same size as it was in the 1990s and early 1980s.

Once the country emerges from recession in 2024, the Bank expects growth to remain near zero throughout the next year.

The staggering rise in inflation will also wreak havoc on public finances, adding billions to government debt and interest payments on inflation-indexed bonds.

Banks Governor Andrew Bailey defended rate hikes, arguing that if rates are not raised, sustained inflation will worsen and low-income households will be hit hardest.

Prime Minister Nadhim Zahawi said: Addressing the cost of living is a top priority and we are committed to supporting people in these difficult times with our 37 billion household assistance package that directly pays 1,200 and 400 directly to the most vulnerable families. We are taking action for Reduce energy bills for everyone.

We are also taking important steps to control inflation through strong and independent monetary policy, responsible tax and spending decisions, and reforms to promote productivity and growth.

