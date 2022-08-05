US declares monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency





Aug 4 (Reuters) – The United States has declared monkeypox a public health emergency, the health secretary said on Thursday, a move that should free up additional funds and tools to fight the disease.

The US tally topped 6,600 on Wednesday, nearly all cases among men who have sex with men.

“We’re ready to take our response to the next level to fight this virus, and we urge all Americans to take monkeypox seriously,” Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said during an interview. of a briefing.

Join now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

Register

The statement will improve the availability of data on monkeypox infections needed for the response, said US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Rochelle Walensky, speaking alongside Bacerra.

The US government has come under pressure over its handling of the outbreak.

The disease started spreading in Europe before moving to the United States, which now has the most cases in the world. Vaccines and treatments have been scarce, and the disease has often been taken care of by historically underfunded sexual health clinics. Read more

The World Health Organization has declared monkeypox a “public health emergency of international concern”, its highest alert level. Last month’s WHO statement was aimed at triggering a coordinated international response and releasing funds to collaborate on vaccines and treatments. Read more

A person arrives to receive a monkeypox vaccination at Northwell Health Immediate Care Center in Fire Island-Cherry Grove, New York, U.S., July 15, 2022. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/File Photo

Read more

Governments are rolling out vaccines and treatments that were first approved for smallpox but also work for monkeypox.

The US government has distributed 600,000 doses of the Jynneos vaccine from Bavarian Nordic (BAVA.CO) and deployed 14,000 doses of the TPOXX treatment from Siga Technologies (SIGA.O), officials said, although they did not disclose how many were administered.

Walensky said the government aims to vaccinate more than 1.6 million high-risk people.

US Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Robert Califf said the agency is considering releasing more doses of the Jynneos vaccine by allowing doctors to withdraw 5 doses of vaccine from each vial instead of the current dose using a different method of subcutaneous inoculation.

US President Joe Biden this month named two federal officials to coordinate his administration’s response to monkeypox, following declarations of emergencies by California, Illinois and New York. Read more

First identified in monkeys in 1958, the disease has mild symptoms including fever, body aches and pus-filled skin lesions, and people tend to recover from it in two to four weeks, according to WHO. It is spread by close physical contact and is rarely fatal.

Anthony Fauci, Biden’s chief medical adviser, told Reuters on Thursday that engaging leaders of the gay community was essential as part of efforts to contain the outbreak, but cautioned against stigmatizing the way of life.

“Community engagement has always proven successful,” Fauci said.

Join now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

Register

Reporting by Manas Mishra and Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru, Ismail Shakil in Ottawa, Caroline Humer and Leela de Kretser, Editing by Anil D’Silva, Deepa Babington and Howard Goller

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-declare-monkeypox-public-health-emergency-washington-post-2022-08-04/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos