Breakthrough US-funded battery technology handed over to China





When US National Laboratories develop a new technology, Uncle Sam is supposed to make sure it gets commercialized in America. But that’s not what happened with what is said to be a breakthrough battery design.

A vanadium redox flow battery (VRFB) design created at the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) ended up in the hands of a Chinese company, which has since become the largest manufacturer of VRFBs in the world. The United States, which owns the patent and has invested $15 million of taxpayers’ money in its development, reportedly does not have a domestic production site for the new VRFBs.

That’s not to say that VRFBs aren’t made in the USA, some companies make them, but the design of the PNNL battery is different.

Over the course of six years, PNNL scientists have developed a special blend of acid and electrolytes that they claim is twice as powerful as other vanadium-based batteries, does not degrade like other batteries, and can be discharged and recharged infinitely for as long as 30 years. The refrigerator-sized batteries could be installed in homes connected to solar panels and reduce demand on the power grid.

From the lab, straight to the Middle Kingdom

Research on PNNL’s VRFB began in 2006, and in 2012 the project’s lead scientist, Gary Yang, applied for a license to manufacture and sell the design. The license was granted, which led to the creation of UniEnergy Technologies, which commercialized the ReFlex battery.

According to NPR, who spoke to Yang for an investigation, UniEnergy could not find US investors. He said they were deterred because of the potential long lead times for returns. Yang turned to China, finding a ready investor in a company called Dalian Rongke Power Co, Ltd, located in Dalian, a city on a peninsula in the Yellow Sea between Beijing and South Korea.

In 2017, Yang granted Rongke a sublicense to manufacture the PNNL VRFBs in China despite its original license specifying that a number of batteries were to be sold in the United States, which were also to be “substantially manufactured” in China. the country, NPR said.

In his interview with NPR, Yang acknowledged he didn’t do that, selling few batteries in the United States, all made in China. The license was then transferred to a Netherlands-based company called Vanadis Power which said it planned to manufacture the ReFlex batteries in China and later in Germany, with potential future expansion in America.

U.S. regulations make it clear that transferring a license from the U.S. government requires Uncle Sam’s approval after officials verified manufacturing wasn’t moving overseas, and it’s here that NPR alleges that the Department of Energy made its biggest mistake: After a few emails about the Over the course of an hour and a half, a US government employee transferred the license from UniEnergy to Vanadis.

“Whether the official or anyone else in the lab or the Department of Energy thought to check during that hour and a half or after whether Vanadis Power was an American company, or whether it intended to manufacture in the United States. United, is unclear,” NPR reported.

Too little, too late?

The DoE declined to comment on the investigation, although a letter sent by the news agency to the department with a timeline of events involving Rongke appears to have led to the termination of the license.

“If the DoE determines that a contractor who holds a DoE-funded patent or a downstream licensee is violating its United States manufacturing obligations, the DoE will explore all legal remedies,” the department told NPR.

It is unclear whether the DoE’s withdrawal of Rongke’s license will prevent it from building the batteries, and the status of Vanadis’ license is unclear. The registry has contacted the ministry for clarification.

At this point, it appears the license withdrawal is having little effect: a blog post by German power utility RWE in May reported that China is preparing an 800 MWh lithium-free battery bank to Dalian which uses VRFBs, which is built by Rongke and another Vanadis partner called Bolong New Materials. The Vanadis website describes Bolong as the exclusive producer of the mixed-acid electrolyte used in ReFlex batteries.

Vanadis continues to claim on its website that it has exclusive rights to sell the ReFlex battery “in Europe, Africa and the Middle East”. What’s less clear is whether it has the right to build and sell VRFBs in Asia, or if the US’s withdrawal of a license to do so will change anything.

