Taiwan dominates global computer chip supply, no wonder US is worried





One aspect of Nancy Pelosis’ trip to Taiwan that has been largely overlooked is her meeting with Mark Lui, president of the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (TSMC). Pelosis’s trip coincided with US efforts to convince TSMC, the world’s largest chipmaker, on which the United States is heavily dependent, to establish a manufacturing base in the United States and stop making advanced chips for companies. Chinese.

US support for Taiwan has historically been based on Washington’s opposition to communist rule in Beijing and Taiwan’s resistance to China’s absorption. But in recent years, Taiwan’s autonomy has become a vital geopolitical interest for the United States due to the islands’ dominance in the semiconductor manufacturing market.

Semiconductors, also known as computer chips or simply chips, are an integral part of all networked devices that have integrated into our lives. They also have advanced military applications.

The emergence of the transformational, super-fast 5G Internet is enabling a world of connected devices of all kinds (the Internet of Things) and a new generation of networked weapons. With that in mind, U.S. officials began to realize under the Trump administration that U.S. semiconductor design firms, such as Intel, relied heavily on Asia-based supply chains to manufacture their products.

In particular, Taiwan’s position in the world of semiconductor manufacturing somewhat resembles Saudi Arabia’s status in OPEC. TSMC has a 53% market share in the global foundry market (factories contracted to manufacture chips designed in other countries). Other Taiwan-based manufacturers claim an additional 10% of the market.

As a result, the Biden administration’s 100-day supply chain review report indicates that the United States relies heavily on a single company TSMC to produce its cutting-edge chips. The fact that only TSMC and Samsung (South Korea) can manufacture the most advanced semiconductors (known as five nanometers) jeopardizes the ability to supply current and future products [US] national security and critical infrastructure needs .

This means that China’s long-term goal of reuniting with Taiwan is now more threatening to US interests. In the Shanghai Communique of 1971 and the Taiwan Relations Act of 1979, the United States recognized that the people of mainland China and Taiwan believed that there was only one China and that they both belonged to him. But for the United States, it is unthinkable that TSMC could one day be in territory controlled by Beijing.

Tech War

For this reason, the United States tried to attract TSMC to the United States to increase domestic chip production capacity. In 2021, with backing from the Biden administration, the company purchased a site in Arizona on which to build a US smelter. This should be completed in 2024.

The US Congress has just passed the Chips and Science Act, which provides $52 billion ($43 billion) in subsidies to support US semiconductor manufacturing. But companies will only receive Chips Act funding if they agree not to manufacture advanced semiconductors for Chinese companies.

This means that TSMC and others may well have to choose between doing business in China and the United States, as the cost of manufacturing in the United States is deemed too high without government subsidies.

TSMC: the world’s largest semiconductor manufacturer. EPA-EFE/David Chang

This is all part of a larger technology war between the United States and China, in which the United States aims to limit China’s technological development and prevent it from exercising a global technological leadership role.

In 2020, the Trump administration imposed crippling sanctions on Chinese tech giant Huawei, designed to cut the company off from TSMC, which it depended on for the production of high-end semiconductors needed for its 5G infrastructure business. .

Huawei was the world’s leading supplier of 5G networking equipment, but the United States feared its Chinese origins posed a security risk (although that claim has been questioned). The sanctions are still in place as Republicans and Democrats want to prevent other countries from using Huawei’s 5G equipment.

The UK government initially decided to use Huawei equipment in parts of the UK’s 5G network. Trump administration sanctions forced London to reverse that decision.

A key U.S. goal appears to be to end its reliance on supply chains in China or Taiwan for critical technologies, which include the advanced semiconductors needed for 5G systems, but could include other advanced technologies in the future.

Pelosis’ trip to Taiwan was much more than Taiwan’s critical place in tech warfare. But the dominance of its most important corporation has given the island a new and critical geopolitical importance that is likely to aggravate existing tensions between the United States and China over the status of the island. It has also stepped up US efforts to relocate its semiconductor supply chain.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theconversation.com/taiwan-dominates-the-worlds-supply-of-computer-chips-no-wonder-the-us-is-worried-188242 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos