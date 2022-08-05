Airman accused of internal attack on US base in Syria that injured 4 soldiers





The Air Force has released the identity of an airman arrested in June and accused of planning an insider attack on a US military base in Syria that left four people injured.

Technology. sergeant. David W. Dezwaan Jr., of Utah Air Force Base’s 75th Wing, was charged Thursday with dereliction of duty; destroy military property; reckless endangerment; access to a government computer for unauthorized purposes; obtain classified information; and aggravated assault, according to the Air Force.

“The charges stem from an investigation into an incident in Green Village, Syria, in April 2022,” Air Force spokeswoman Ann Stefanek said in a statement.

Military investigators investigated what happened at Green Village, a small US base in Syria just north of the Euphrates, after explosions hit two buildings inside the base walls on April 7 .

Following the blast, four service members were treated for “minor injuries and possible traumatic brain injury,” officials said in a statement at the time. The four received medical attention but were returned to service shortly after the incident.

While investigators originally believed the attack was the result of indirect fire on the base, a week later US Central Command released a statement stating that it was caused by “the deliberate placement explosive charges by one or more unidentified individuals in an ammunition storage area”. and shower.”

There are less than 1,000 US troops and special operators in the country to assist the Syrian Democratic Forces.

The Army’s Criminal Investigations Division and the Air Force’s Office of Special Investigations began following the advice that led to the arrest in June.

“After reviewing the information from the investigation, the airman’s commanding officer made the decision to remand him in custody,” Stefanek said in June.

The preliminary hearing date is scheduled for August 23 at Hill Air Force Base in Utah.

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to correct Dezwaan’s middle initial, which was incorrect in the original Air Force press release.

— Thomas Novelly can be contacted at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @TomNovelly.

