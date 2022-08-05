UK interest rates: Bank of England receives biggest hike in 27 years





The Bank of England raised borrowing costs by 50 basis points to 1.75% after the central bank raised interest rates for the sixth time since December, and recently raised by the European Central Bank and the Fed to tame the skyrocketing prices.

The central bank said in a press release on Thursday that inflationary pressures have “strengthened significantly” in recent weeks.

“This reflects that wholesale gas prices have nearly doubled since May, due to Russia’s European gas supply restrictions and the risk of further containment.”

The Bank of England also predicts that inflation will rise above 13% in the fall when energy rates are expected to rise and “will remain very high throughout 2023”.

But think tank Resolution Foundation said on Wednesday that it expects consumer price inflation to exceed 15% next year due to energy costs.

Wage increases are not keeping pace. Official data last month showed that real wages for UK workers fell the most in more than 20 years. The British responded by tightening their belts, cutting back on spending at supermarkets, and forgoing streaming subscriptions.

World natural gas prices started rising last year as demand surged as the global economy resumed from a pandemic lockdown. Soaring costs have affected consumer prices.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine at the end of February and the resulting oil and gas supply disruptions made the situation even worse, which helped push fuel prices to record highs. British families are struggling. Average annual energy bills have increased 54% this year to reach 1,900 ($2,300), and further increases are almost certain. According to research firm Cornwall Insight, average annual bills for millions of households will grow an additional 83% from January to the top 3,600 ($4,380). That’s $300 ($365) per month on gas and electricity.

A new report from consulting firm BFY Group suggests that the average energy bill in the UK could exceed $500 ($613) in January alone.

Poverty activists have been sounding the alarm for months.

According to a June report from the Joseph Rowntree Foundation, about two-thirds of all low-income households this year lived without necessities such as heating and showers.

The upcoming recession could exacerbate the situation and cause a wave of job losses. Fears of a recession intensified when the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) announced in June that it was the only G7 country to expect a recession in the UK economy next year.

