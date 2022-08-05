How does the United States support Taiwan militarily? | Asia | An in-depth look at news from across the continent | DW





China is undertaking its biggest military drills in decades off Taiwan this week in response to the visit of the top U.S. congressional delegation to the island in 25 years.

The trip, led by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, has been criticized by some as a risky and symbolic move, when what Washington really needs is more work in the behind the scenes to strengthen Taiwan’s defense capabilities in the face of growing aggression from China.

“We should focus our bilateral relationship with Taiwan on low-key but very impactful actions that bolster Taiwan’s defenses. A visit by the Speaker of the United States House is near the opposite end of the spectrum,” said Kharis Templeman, a Taiwan expert at Stanford University. Hoover Institute.

The U.S. Navy’s forward presence in the Pacific and South China Sea is China’s primary deterrent in the region.

Indeed, nurturing the United States’ network of alliances in the Indo-Pacific region was the stated reason for Pelosi’s trip. It also involves involving European countries like France and the UK in so-called freedom of navigation maneuvers in international waters that China claims as its territory.

Tzu-yun Su, an analyst at Taiwan’s National Defense and Security Research Institute, said the Chinese military exercises were designed as “strategic psychological warfare” aimed at Taiwan, and a sign that Beijing wants to “prevent the ‘US military to support Taiwan’. “

The United States is Taiwan’s main military backer, selling Taipei much-needed weapons and defense technology. For decades, Washington has sold weapons to the island under the Taiwan Relations Act, which authorizes the supply of “defensive” weapons.

Since 2019, Taiwan has ordered at least $17 billion ($16.65 billion) worth of US military equipment, according to Defense News. This includes an $8 billion order for 66 F-16 fighter jets under former President Donald Trump, one of the largest orders ever.

In July 2022, the US State Department approved the possible sale of “military technical assistance” worth $108 million to Taiwan. The Pentagon said in a statement that Taiwan has requested spare parts for tanks and combat vehicles, small arms, combat weapon systems and logistical support items.

In January, amid increased Chinese sorties into Taiwan’s Air Defense Identification Zone, the island’s legislature passed an additional $8.6 billion in defense spending, much of which will be probably assigned to anti-ship weapons.

Anti-ship missiles are an integral part of Taiwan’s arsenal

Making Taiwan a “porcupine”

Despite US support and increased defense spending, Taiwan is still unable to keep up with China’s decades-long military modernization. This mismatch pushes Taiwan to strengthen its capacity for “asymmetrical warfare”, also known as the “porcupine strategy”.

The strategy is to use smaller, but highly effective weapons to fight a larger enemy force. Ukraine’s success in repelling the first phase of the Russian invasion, for example by using shoulder-fired rockets to decimate tanks, has been cited as a successful application of the strategy.

The United States is now advising Taiwan to buy weapons designed for mobility and precision to fight a seaborne invasion from China.

In May, The New York Times and Politico reported that the State Department told Taipei it should focus on acquiring equipment suitable for asymmetric warfare and better deterring and defending against China, such as missiles and improved artillery instead of trying to secure big-money guns like expensive helicopters designed to hunt submarines.

Since the Trump administration, Washington has already approved the sale of asymmetric systems such as Harpoon coastal defense missiles, High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), Stinger missiles and MQ-“hunter killer” drones. 9.

Taiwan’s “ambiguous” defense

Not all of the weapons ordered arrived, due to production problems and the war in Ukraine. This comes with criticism that the United States is moving too slowly when it comes to prioritizing the defense of Taiwan as a national security priority.

The United States has no official diplomatic relations with Taiwan and recognizes the People’s Republic of China (PRC), with its capital in Beijing, as the “sole legal government of China” under the “one China” policy. “.

Beijing sees Taiwan as a Chinese province that will one day be “reunited” with the mainland, even using force if necessary.

However, the United States does not explicitly recognize Chinese sovereignty over Taiwan and continues to supply arms to the self-governing island, which has led to the current diplomatic and strategic delicate gray area.

Under the Taiwan Relations Act of 1979, Washington maintains a position of “strategic ambiguity,” which means direct military intervention is not guaranteed, but neither is it explicitly ruled out.

President Joe Biden’s recent remarks that the US would ‘defend’ Taiwan if attacked by China have caused confusion and forced the White House to clarify that Washington has not changed its stance on non-intervention. .

There have been calls in US foreign policy circles for the United States to change its tune as China gradually builds up its military capabilities. Critics say the policy comes from a time when the US military vastly outnumbered China’s.

Richard Haass, director of the US Council on Foreign Relations, wrote in Foreign Affairs that Washington needed to shift to a policy of “strategic clarity.”

The old “playbook that worked when Taiwan and the United States had a military advantage over China is unlikely to hold off a PLA that has spent the past two and a half decades preparing for conflict in Taiwan” , Haass wrote.

“Washington must make Taiwan conflict preparedness the top priority of the Department of Defense and resource it accordingly,” he added.

Taiwanese analyst Su said that although the PLA is staging an “unprecedented” show of force this week, the chances of escalation are “very low” as a war is now very “unfavorable to Beijing” and victory is uncertain.

“Xi Jinping cannot risk endangering his third term as Chinese leader,” he added.

Will the United States intervene?

In 1950, shortly after the Chinese Communist Party took control of mainland China, US Army General Douglas MacArthur said that Taiwan (then called Formosa) in “Communist hands” could be compared to an “unsinkable aircraft carrier” that would jeopardize US strategic interests. in the Pacific.

However, the United States is unlikely to interfere this week in what are merely military exercises, said Lev Nachman, a professor of political science at National Chengchi University in Taiwan.

“I think it’s a clear scare tactic, and if the US is considering changing the strategic ambiguity, it shows that Beijing has done a very good job of scaring everyone off,” he said.

Nachman added, however, that the current situation could change the domestic political calculus in the United States.

“I think all the hawkish politicians in the United States are going to eat this,” he said. “I fear this is a race to the bottom, and it gives fuel to those looking for a hawkish stance on China to justify their position. These types of strong reactions will feed off each other.”

Additional reporting by William Yang of Taipei

Edited by: Srinivas Mazumdaru

