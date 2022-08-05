US Reuters journalists strike for first time in decades





Reuters on Wednesday alerted clients that its U.S. journalists were planning to strike in response to ongoing contract negotiations between management and the NewsGuild, which represents its unionized staff.

Why it matters: This is the first time in more than 30 years that unionized Reuters staff have staged a strike over contract talks, according to the NewsGuild.

Details: Nearly 300 Reuters journalists walked off the job for 24 hours on Thursday “to protest the slow pace of management contract renewal negotiations”, according to a NewsGuild statement.

The walk-off includes reporters from seven bureaus across the United States. Many other journalists are expected to join them in various protest efforts, including picketing in front of Reuters News’ US headquarters in Times Square. Journalists are protesting management’s offer of a guaranteed annual pay rise of just 1%, which they say “would effectively mean a pay cut given the soaring cost of living”, reads- we in the press release. which expired nearly 20 months ago on December 14, 2020. “He said he filed an unfair labor practice charge with the National Labor Relations Board in response to these tactics on Monday.

What they say: In a note to clients obtained by Axios, Reuters assured clients that it “will continue to deliver unrivaled range, breadth and quality of service, as we reinforce our commitment to excellence and journalistic value”.

“We have extensive contingency plans in place to minimize this brief disruption and are confident that we will provide the highest quality of service to our customers,” the note said.

Reuters said in a statement that it “is fully engaged in constructive negotiations with the NewsGuild as we work toward a contract resolution for our unionized employees in the United States.”

“These conversations are ongoing and we will continue to work with the Guild committee to agree mutually acceptable terms,” he added. Reuters beat Wall Street’s earnings expectations and raised its full-year revenue forecast. manage the profits we bring back to the business,” Reuters video reporter Julio-Csar Chvez noted in the NewsGuild statement.

Overview: Strikes, walkouts and threats from the two have increasingly been used in negotiations between editors and management, particularly in the wake of the pandemic, which has brought a record level of turmoil to newsrooms.

Editor’s Note: This article has been updated with comments from Reuters.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.axios.com/2022/08/04/reuters-strike-journalists-union The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos