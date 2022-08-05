What is a recession? – Forbes Advisor UK





A recession is a marked decline in economic activity that lasts months or years. Experts declare a recession when a country’s economy experiences a prolonged period of negative GDP (gross domestic product), rising unemployment, declining retail sales, and shrinking incomes and manufacturing. A recession is considered an unavoidable part of the business cycle or a regular cycle of expansion and contraction that occurs in a country’s economy.

Official Recession Definition

During a recession, the economy suffers, people lose their jobs, businesses cut sales and the country’s overall economic output declines. When an economy officially enters a recession depends on a number of factors.

In 1974, economist Julius Shiskin laid out some rules of thumb to define a recession. The most popular was the decline in GDP for the second straight quarter. According to Shiskin, a healthy economy expands over time, so the second consecutive quarterly decline in production suggests serious underlying problems.

This definition of a recession has become a common standard.

What is the cause of the recession?

From sudden economic shocks to uncontrollable inflation, there are many ways a recession can start. These phenomena are some of the main drivers of recessions.

Sudden Economic Shock: An economic shock is a sudden problem that causes significant financial damage. The coronavirus outbreak, which has paralyzed the global economy, is the latest example of a sudden economic shock. Excessive debt: When an individual or business assumes too much debt, the cost of paying off that debt can become unsustainable. Pay your bills. Rising debt defaults and bankruptcies upset the economy. Wealth Bubbles: Bad economic outcomes are not far behind when investment decisions are driven by emotion. Investors may be too optimistic when the economy is booming. Former Fed Chairman Alan Greenspan called this trend an irrational overabundance, which inflates stock or real estate bubbles and when the bubble bursts panic sales can collapse the market and cause a recession. Excessive Inflation: Inflation is constantly on the rise. price over time. Inflation itself is not bad, but excessive inflation is a dangerous phenomenon. Too Much Deflation: Runaway inflation can lead to a recession, but deflation can make it worse. Deflation is a phenomenon in which prices fall over time, resulting in lower wages and lower prices. When the deflationary feedback loop gets out of hand, people and businesses stop spending, weakening the economy. Central banks and economists have few tools to address the underlying problem that drives deflation. Japan struggled with deflation throughout the 1990s, causing a severe recession. Technological change: New inventions increase productivity and benefit the economy in the long run, but there may be a short period of adaptation to technological innovation. The 19th century saw a wave of labor-saving technological advances. The Industrial Revolution made all jobs obsolete and sparked recessions and difficult times. Today, some economists worry that AI and robots could wipe out entire job categories, causing a recession.

What is the difference between Recession and Recession?

Although the causes of recessions and recessions are similar, the overall effects of recessions are much more severe. There are more job losses, higher unemployment rates, and sharp declines in GDP. Best of all, recessions last for years rather than months, and it takes more time for the economy to recover.

Economists don’t have a fixed definition or fixed measure to show what counts as a recession. All the effects of depression are deeper and longer lasting.

In England, the Great Depression (also known as the Great Slump) was a period of national economic downturn caused by the global Great Depression in the 1930s.

What kind of UK recession has there been?

With the inevitable movement of all economies, people typically experience multiple recessions in their lifetime.

The most recent recession in the UK was during the COVID-19 period, with GDP showing negative growth in the first and second quarters of 2020. GDP did not return to pre-pandemic levels until the end of 2021. Some economic effects of the virus, such as limited availability of manufactured products, continue to influence rising inflation.

Prior to the economic crisis caused by the pandemic, the Great Depression of 2008 and 2009 affected the UK banking sector, mainly due to the subprime mortgage crisis in the United States, and the resulting credit crunch. Lasting more than a year, it was the worst recession in Britain since World War II.

The 1990/1991 recession was caused by factors including Margaret Thatcher and the rapid economic expansion that the UK sought to retain its membership in the exchange rate mechanism. In the early 1990s, the recession peaked with interest rates of 14.8% and inflation soared to 9.5%. The unemployment rate also reached 10.7% of the workforce.

Can you predict a recession?

Predicting future recessions is no easy feat because economic forecasts are uncertain. For example, COVID-19 appeared suddenly at the beginning of 2020 and within a few months the UK economy nearly shut down and millions of workers lost their jobs.

That is, there are signs that trouble is coming. Warning signs including falling consumer confidence, sharp stock market declines, rising unemployment, and those who can’t afford mortgages and household expenses.

How will the recession affect me?

High unemployment can lead to unemployment during recessions. Not only are you more likely to lose your current job, but more people are unemployed, making it much more difficult to find a replacement job. Those who keep their jobs may experience reduced salaries and benefits and may have difficulty negotiating future pay increases.

Investing in stocks, bonds, real estate and other assets can lose money in a recession, reduce savings and upset your retirement plans. What’s more, if you fail to pay your bills because of your job loss, you can lose your home and other property.

Business owners may go bankrupt with fewer sales during a recession. Governments try to support businesses during these difficult times, but it is difficult to support everyone during a severe recession.

As more people are unable to pay their bills during a recession, lenders are tightening their standards for mortgages, car loans, and other types of finance. You will need a better credit score or a higher down payment to get a loan in normal economic times.

Even if you plan ahead to prepare for a recession, it can be a frightening experience. If there’s a silver lining, it’s that recessions don’t last forever. The Great Depression was eventually over, and it was followed by one of the strongest periods of economic growth in British history.

