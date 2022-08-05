British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, hopeful, wins surprising debate over rival Leeds Truss





On Thursday, Rishi Sunak appeared in a Sky News discussion with a surprising win with the studio audience.

London:

Rishi Sunak showed off a stunning victory with a studio audience on Thursday in a major debate with front-runner Liz Truss in the race to become Britain’s next Prime Minister.

While the Truss polled for a victory among Conservative lawmakers in the poll, people in the Sky News debate audience reached out after the electronic voting system broke, overwhelmingly supporting Sunak.

Truss faced poignant questions from presenter Kay Burley, including her policy u-turn and the question “Will the real Liz Truss stand up?”

Truss said on Monday her campaign team released a damaging statement that the government could save 8.8 billion ($10.75 billion) a year by paying lower salaries to public sector workers living outside London. I had no choice but to make another U-turn.

Listing her policy U-turns, Burley said, “You said you wanted to cut the salaries of civil servants in the area, but you didn’t.

Truss argued that the proposal was misrepresented by the media.

“Should great leaders be responsible for their own mistakes, or should they blame others?” Burley asked her.

“I’m not blaming anyone. I’m not. I’m not. I’m saying this policy has been misrepresented by several people,” Truss said, astonished.

Burley also disputed her comments that Truss supported the British fighting on the side of Ukraine shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine.

Since then, British fighters have been arrested and convicted as mercenaries and may face the death penalty in the Donetsk separatist region.

Truss emphasized that travel advice is always that Brits should not go to Ukraine.

Sunak also faced tough questions and jokes about his taste for designer loafers.

“People feel they can’t walk a mile in their shoes because they’re walking in Prada shoes,” Berley’s father-in-law told billionaire Sunak.

She ridiculed Sunak’s claims of his humble roots, stating that his father was a physician for the National Health Service (NHS).

“I grew up in an NHS family, you’ve probably heard of this campaign,” he said.

“He doesn’t mention it!” Burley intervened.

As Burley admitted, in the final vote, Sunak had more hands than Truss. “I didn’t expect it.”

The result of a vote between Truss and Sunak to decide who will replace Boris Johnson is scheduled for September 5th.

(Aside from the headlines, this story was not edited by NDTV staff and was published from a syndicated feed.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/world-news/uk-pm-race-rishi-sunak-wins-over-audience-in-tv-debate-against-rival-liz-truss-3226419 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

