UK house prices fall for the first time since June 2021 Halifax | housing market





UK home prices fell in July for the first time in more than a year as Britain’s largest lender warns of higher interest rates and the impact of a widespread cost of living crisis.

The average home price in July was $293,221, down 0.1 percent from the previous month, the first decline since June last year, according to the latest Halifax report.

Average house prices are still more than 30,000 higher than in the same period last year, but the decline has boosted annual growth from 12.5% ​​to 11.8%.

“You don’t need to read too much in a month,” said Russell Galley, managing director of Halifax, “annual house price growth is expected to slow down, especially since fall is only a fraction of that.”

A leading indicator of the housing market is recent activity weakening, while rising borrowing costs are putting pressure on household budgets.

However, Galley adds that some of the factors driving the rapid growth of the housing market during the pandemic remain. This includes money saved during lockdown and a flexible, remote working approach that allows people to find more rural areas and more spacious homes.

In the future, Galley said, home prices will be put under greater pressure as these market headwinds become weaker and the headwinds from higher interest rates and higher cost of living become stronger. Therefore, a slowdown in annual house price inflation remains the most likely scenario.

On Thursday, the Bank of England announced its biggest rate hike in 27 years to curb soaring inflation as gasoline prices hiked UK energy rates this winter. The UK benchmark interest rate rose 0.5 percentage points to 1.75%, the highest in 13 years.

Anthony Codling, CEO of real estate data firm Twindig, said mortgage approvals, a key housing market leading indicator, have fallen for the past five months, meaning housing market activity is easing. Home prices could fall during the second half of 2022, but we still expect home prices to be higher at the end of the year than at the beginning of the year.

Halifax found Wales had the highest annual house price inflation, with an increase of 14.7%, with an average real estate cost of $222,639.

It was followed by South West England with 14.3%. The average real estate cost is 310,846.

In Scotland there was a slight slowdown from 9.9% to 9.6% and the typical cost of a house is 203,677.

In Northern Ireland, the average house price was $187,102, which eased the annual house price inflation rate to 14%.

Greater London had the lowest annual growth rate in the UK at 7.9%, but had the highest average property cost at 551,777.

Iain McKenzie, chief executive of the Guild of Property Professionals, said the housing market has proven resilient in the past even as the economy faces headwinds.

He added that the fundamentals of the market will feel like a tough fight for many first-time buyers, with rising mortgage interest rates and cost-of-living pressures coupled with a huge imbalance between demand for real estate and demand for sellers.

Walid Koudmani, chief market analyst at financial brokerage XTB, said the market could be solid this year, but the long-term outlook is currently under pressure.

Make no mistake. 2023 could be a challenging year for UK house prices, he said.

