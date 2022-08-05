Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan is a wake-up call for the US and China





US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan this week lasted just 24 hours, but the trip will pose long-term challenges for already strained relations between Beijing and Washington and pose significant problems for Taipei, which should suffer the worst of The Wrath of Beijing.

“Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan has taken US-China relations to a new low,” said Yu Jie, senior China researcher at the Chatham House think tank in London. “The reservoir of trust forged between the two parties over the past 40 years appears to be nearly exhausted.”

Chinese leaders have indicated this. The subject of Taiwan dominated a call between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping in late July, in which Xi warned Biden against ‘playing with fire’ on the island, which China considers a province. renegade. On Tuesday, China’s Foreign Ministry said Pelosi’s stopover would have “serious impact on the political foundations of China-US relations”.

Biden tried to distance himself from the visit. He revealed earlier that the Pentagon believed the trip by Pelosi – a longtime critic of the Chinese government – was “not a good idea”. The White House also stressed that US policy has not changed and that Washington “strongly opposes unilateral efforts to alter the status quo or undermine peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.”

This might help mitigate the damage. “While Congress has a foreign policy role, it is the executive branch that manages US foreign relations,” says Zhang Baohui, professor of political science at Lingnan University in Hong Kong. “I think the Chinese [government] understands this and it should also limit the impact of Pelosi’s visit on the broader US-China relationship.

US President Joe Biden meets Chinese President Xi Jinping during a virtual summit from the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC on November 15, 2021.

Mandel NganAFP/Getty Images

That doesn’t mean everything will be fine. Former U.S. President Donald Trump called China a strategic “competitor” in his first national security strategy, and an acrimonious trade war has sent the relationship to a decades-old low. Relations under the Biden administration have not warmed much.

“The trajectory of this relationship has already been mapped out,” Zhang says. “The US-China strategic rivalry has been in the making for several years.”

Pelosi stopover could sabotage US-China cooperation

Despite their differences, the countries have worked together on some of the world’s biggest problems. Beijing and Washington announced their cooperation on climate change at the COP26 climate summit, saying they would join forces to reduce methane emissions. The COVID-19 pandemic has also demonstrated the importance of collaboration between the two nations on health security. If these efforts stall, it could make things worse for the whole world.

“When you strip away all the heated rhetoric, what Beijing is looking for is an ability to rebuild trust with the United States,” says Andrew Mertha, director of the School of Studies’ Global China Research Center. Advanced International Studies (SAIS) from Johns Hopkins University. He says the visit could harm China’s ability to build that trust and “sabotage opportunities for potential cooperation on bilateral issues that only the United States and China can manage together.”

Zhang says the episode could actually highlight the cooperative side of US-China relations. Although the countries are at systemic disagreement, both want to manage their differences. Biden said in a virtual meeting with Xi in late 2021 that he wanted to make sure there were “common sense guardrails” in place to keep lines of communication open and prevent competition. to turn “into conflict”.

“The outcome of Pelosi’s visit has indeed confirmed that this mechanism is in place and has successfully prevented scenarios that could lead to inadvertent military conflicts in the Taiwan Strait,” Zhang said.

Chinese military helicopters fly over Pingtan Island, one of the closest points to mainland China from Taiwan, in Fujian province on August 4, 2022, ahead of massive military drills off Taiwan following the visit by United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to the self-governing island.

Hector RetamalAFP/Getty Images

The Beijing military exercises, which began after Pelosi left the island, are expected to continue for several days. The G7 says the drills “raise tensions and destabilize the region” and it’s certainly possible they could have unintended consequences.

But Yu, of Chatham House, says that despite “a chorus of nationalist rhetoric”, China “will be careful not to fall into an accidental conflict with the United States which risks colossal damage on all fronts”.

Bonnie Glaser, Asia Program Director at the German Marshall Fund in the United States, agrees. “Both sides have a huge stake in stopping the downward spiral,” she says. “Maybe that will be a wake-up call that they need to do that.”

