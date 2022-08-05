The Bank of England (BoE) raises rates to 1.75% and expects inflation of 13%, warning of a UK recession.





ITV News Business and Economics editor Joel Hills reports that a recession is imminent as it faces the worst decline in living standards in 60 years.

The Bank of England (BoE) raised its key interest rate to 1.75% from 1.25%, the highest level since January 2009.

The BoE also warned that the UK could be in the longest recession since the financial crisis.

As millions of households grapple with the cost of living crisis, the recession begins in the fall and is expected to last more than a year.

The BoE also predicts inflation will peak above 13% as gas prices soar.

The decision to raise rates by 0.5 percentage points represents the largest single increase in 27 years.

The updated forecast also warns that consumer price index (CPI) inflation will peak at 13.3% in October if regulator Ofgem raises the cap on energy rates to around 3,450.

This will be reviewed every three months instead of every six months, as energy regulators announced changes to their price cap updates today.

Energy prices will drive the economy into a five-quarter recession, with a quarterly decline in gross domestic product (GDP) in 2023.

The BoE said growth since Thursday was very weak by historical standards.

Real household income will decline for the second year in a row, driven by alarming economic conditions, for the first time since records began in the 1960s.

It will decline by 1.5% in 2022 and then 2.25% in 2023. But the recession will be shallower than what was witnessed in 2008, at least. A bank official said the depth of the decline was more similar to that of a US recession. In the early 1990s, the unemployment rate is expected to start rising again next year.

The bank expects inflation to be under control until 2023, and expects the figure to drop below 2% by the end of the year.

The Banking Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has predicted that the UK will enter a recession in the fourth quarter of this year. Real household after-tax income is projected to decline sharply in 2022 and 2023, while consumption growth is projected to turn negative.

Joel Hills reports that it is a ‘recession that banks claim will be mostly in Moscow’.

Geoff Garrett, director of Henry Dannell Mortgage Brokers, has warned that inflationary increases will have a significant impact on anyone wishing to buy a home.

We recently saw the European Central Bank and the US Federal Reserve implement interest rate hikes of 0.5% and 0.75% respectively, which forced the Bank of England to act similarly to strengthen control over rising inflation.

“If not yet, this recent base rate hike will have an almost immediate repercussion across the mortgage sector, resulting in significantly higher costs for homebuyers and owners when borrowing to climb the ladder.

Why did interest rates rise?

Interest rates are usually raised when inflation starts to soar out of control as a way to bring inflation back to normal.

The inflation rate in July was 9.4%, the highest in 40 years.

Inflation is the rate at which the price of goods and services rises.

It directly affects bills such as household mortgage payments, and has a cascading effect on tenants if landlords pass the increase on to tenants.

Meanwhile, the Resolution Foundation predicts inflation will rise even higher, potentially reaching 15% by early 2023.

Foundation analyst Jack Leslie said there is still considerable uncertainty about how prices will change over the next year as international gas prices surge due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“High and sustained inflation means that the BoE will face challenging policy decisions over the long term. More importantly, low-to-middle-class households are likely to face disproportionately higher living standards in the near future,” he said.

When the BoE raised interest rates from 1% to 1.25% in June, OFGEM’s energy price ceiling, scheduled for this winter, was raised further and is a sign that prices are rising across key components of consumer prices.

Higher interest rates can mean that borrowing costs more for consumers, which can affect, for example, people getting a mortgage loan or buying a car.

Why is inflation rising?

Inflation is getting higher as supply chains around the world are being impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia’s conflict in Ukraine.

For example, fuel prices have been outraged by the war. As a result, many countries have imposed sanctions on Russia, one of the world’s largest oil exporters.

There are fears that energy costs will rise further after Vladimir Putin’s war causes Moscow’s strangled gas to flow into the EU via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, causing wholesale gas prices to soar.

Pandemic-triggered closures and high manpower shortages have resulted in delays in meeting high consumer demand.

Following today’s rate hike announcement, BoE Governor Andrew Bailey said the war in Ukraine would have an economic cost, but he insisted that it would not prevent him from setting monetary policy to bring inflation back to its 2% target.

Could things get worse?

Experts believe inflation will rise further until October, when the next energy price cap review takes effect.

As a result, banks may raise interest rates further to curb further growth.

Citizen Advice Scotland chief executive Derek Mitchel has called for “radical action” from the government.

“Some of the most vulnerable across the UK this winter will face a choice between freezing and starvation,” he said.

Inflation is expected to remain high for most of 2023 and the imminent recession means that this crisis will not go away and risk leaving a legacy of debt, poverty and want for years to come.”

How can you deal with interest rate hikes?

Insurance company Royal London has suggested several steps to help UK residents cope with rate increases.

This includes finding out how much interest is accruing from your savings and using a comparison or mortgage broker website to compare variable mortgage rates to the best purchases.

We also recommend consulting with your lender or debt advisory charity like StepChange or National Debtline.

political reaction?

Hopeful Conservative Party leader and former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: One of the most pressing challenges we face as a nation is to control inflation as quickly as possible.

The Bank has taken action today, and future governments must hold on to, not exacerbate inflation.

Rising borrowing puts upward pressure on interest rates, which means more payments on national mortgages. It will also make everyone poorer by making high inflation and high prices last longer.

As Prime Minister, I will prioritize curbing inflation, growing the economy and then cutting taxes.

Hopeful for leadership, Liz Truss said: We must take immediate action to tackle the cost of living crisis, grow our economy and provide people with as much support as possible.

As Prime Minister, Id launch my plan to use the emergency budget to grow our economy and provide immediate help to those struggling with bills.

We will get our economy back on track by reforming the supply side, addressing burdensome corporate regulations and cutting taxes. My tax cuts are necessary and reasonable and not inflationary.

You can’t tax growth. No business as usual.

Instead, we need a new approach to the economy, challenge failed economic orthodoxy, and provide the necessary reforms to tackle inflation and achieve sustainable growth.

But Labor Treasury Secretary Rachel Reeves accused the Conservatives of losing control of the economy while concentrating on their leadership race as mortgage and loan rates continued to rise.

She said: Worried about how families and pensioners will pay their bills, Conservative leadership candidates are traveling across the country announcing unworkable policies that aren’t helping people get through this crisis.

Labor will help households by using that money to help people now, including eliminating the tax cuts that subsidize oil and gas producers and reducing VAT on energy costs.”

