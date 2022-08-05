Ithaca: They Fear Us Album Review





On the cover of Ithacas 2019’s debut, The Language of Injury, a hot pink chef’s knife sliced ​​through a grayscale image of your standard loud hardcore show. Likewise, the five London musicians made mincemeat of monotonous metalcore, muddying its history of exclusion while pandering to adventurous tastes in other genres. Shirts emblazoned with Stop supporting racist bands and press releases exposing metal hardcores’ lack of ambition weren’t just a public figure, the music went there too. The language managed to incorporate doom, crust, black metal and shouto, while singer Djamila Boden Azzouz threw down the gauntlet to contemporaries with lyrics like, Nothing you say moves me / You don’t you’re not what you said you would be. Ithaca was a band on a mission, breaking into the genre and battling for 31 minutes relentlessly. Now they have reached the throne room.

They Fear Us, their second album, does not lack aggressiveness, it opens with Boden Azzouz spitting the bones of his enemies on a groove reel: Dont say you can take it/Dont think I wont break it. But unlike Language, this album isn’t all about turning the status quo into submission. In a recent interview, Boden Azzouz called They Fear Us far more triumphant than its predecessor, and that change becomes apparent less than a minute into the album when the clouds part for the hook. hovering from In the Way. The guitars light up, the drums accelerate from a trample to a gallop, and the clear voice of Boden Azzouz takes the reins: Here it goes / Aspiration holds.

Throat-ripping hardcore vocalists pivoting to more melodic fare may be a sensitive topic among fans, but Boden Azzouz is better equipped (and skilled) for the transition than many of his raspy-voiced peers. She studied musical theater for a few years at the University of Leeds, and on They Fear Us you can tell. While her singing took precedence over her screams on Language, now both vocal styles receive nearly equal airtime. The rest of the band responds by building songs around brighter, dare I say hammered melodies. The language relied on the classic post-hardcore move of pitting all-out assaults against quiet, pretty moments, but the beauty of They Fear Us is stronger, bolder, and longer.

Over the past few years, shoegaze has become the go-to destination for heavyweight musicians looking to pivot, and They Fear Us proves Ithaca isn’t immune. The lush-sounding, clean-hook albums bring them closer and closer to British ancestors like Svalbard and Rolo Tomassi, and Ithaca wields the influence while retaining its own unwavering personality. Fluorescent in particular the fingernails that gloriously synthetic Diamond Eyes glow with its rich palette of digitized guitar effects and Boden Azzouzs Chino Moreno-esque ability to go from a lively moan to a shrill scream in the blink of an eye. Throughout, drummer James Lewis keeps the band’s heavy tracks front and center with alternating double-pedal breakdowns and energetic blastbeat/D-beat hybrids.

