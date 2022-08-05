Drought map shows areas at risk from hose pipe bans as Britain’s second heatwave approaches imminent.





A new map showed all parts of the UK at risk due to the hose pipe ban. Photo: Center for Ecology and Hydrology

A new map has revealed all parts of the UK at risk from a hose pipe ban as forecasts warn that Britain will have hotter and drier weather.

The Center for Ecology and Hydrology has developed a new tool to show how water is scarce in different parts of the UK, highlighting places that may face hose pipe bans in the coming weeks.

An eight-level scale has been developed to indicate regions from ‘very dry’ to ‘very wet’ and surprisingly, most southern regions are labeled ‘very arid’ or ‘very dry’.

Central England, North Wales and parts of eastern and northeastern Scotland are classified as ‘normally dry’.

The weather forecast has warned that there will be “little significant rain” in dry parts of the UK, where temperatures are expected to reach 30 degrees next week.

The Meteorological Agency said temperatures in parts of the UK could rise to around 30 degrees Celsius by the end of next week due to areas of high pressure forming in the southwest and southwest of the Atlantic Ocean.

Read more: Millions of Britons could face 1,000 fines as water company imposes hose pipe ban.

A new map showed all parts of the UK at risk due to the hose pipe ban. Photo: Ecological Hydrology Center

But the forecaster said it could mean another heat wave, but temperatures are likely well below last month’s records when thermometers rose above 40C in some areas.

Continuing dry weather, along with the heat, makes rivers exceptionally low, depletes reservoirs and dries up soils, putting pressure on the environment, agriculture and water supplies and triggering wildfires in the months ahead.

It calls for action to restore the country’s lost wetlands “on a grand scale” to protect the environment and supplies, reduce water consumption and cope with a future of drier summers and droughts.

And Thames Water’s desalination plant in Beckton, east London, was built to deliver up to 100 million liters of water per day in dry weather, and is currently out of operation.

Chief Meteorological Officer Steve Willington said: “Many parts of the UK, especially the South, will see temperatures a few degrees higher than average, but these will be well below the record temperatures we saw in mid-July.

“As high pressure builds, there will be very little rain of any significance to the forecast, especially in the south of England, which has experienced very dry conditions over the past month.”

Read More: Fresh Hose Pipe Bans For Kent And Sussex After ‘Extreme Weather Conditions’ Triggered Record Drying Orders

He added that the weather front could bring some rain to the northwest of England.

Met Office deputy meteorologist Rebekah Sherwin said the heat is due to the formation of temperatures within regions where high pressures persist. .

She added that the sunlight in early August does not have the potential of solar heat in July.

“Both of these factors suggest that it’s very unlikely we’ll see temperatures below 30 degrees and well beyond the mid-30s,” she said. “But this will still be hot weather.”

The Korea Meteorological Administration said there are signs of returning to more variable conditions from mid-August.

Some parts of the UK had the driest July on records dating back to 1836, eight months of November 2021, the driest month in the UK since 1976.

Faced with prolonged dry conditions, two water companies, South East Water and Southern Water, have announced a hose pipe ban, which will come into effect in a matter of days.

Other companies have so far withheld the ban despite low water levels, but some say the ban may need to be enforced if dry weather continues.

Household owners, who are not yet under restrictions, are urging them not to use hose pipes to water their gardens or clean their cars.

However, the water company has been criticized by nature activists for last-minute announcements that trigger increased water demand before the hose pipe ban, leaving the water company “last minute possible” to bring restrictions when the river is in a “dream” condition. all.

Rivers Trust chief executive Mark Lloyd said, “Every year we find ourselves in this perilous situation, and we are discussing a temporary use ban when the river water level is at its lowest at the last possible moment.

“A last-minute announcement will increase demand as people rush to wash cars, fill water parks, wash dogs, and before the ban is put in place.

“This must happen before rivers become desperate and there is not enough water for wildlife.”

Read More: UK First Hose Pipe Ban Imposed on Hampshire and Isle of Wight Residents

The Rivers Trust calls for sustainable drainage, including accelerating metering, rapid reduction of leaks, supporting households to reduce water usage, such as installing low-flow toilets and gutters, and rain gardens, wetlands and permeable pavements to build local water reservoirs. . subway.

Ali Morse, water policy manager at Wildlife Trusts, said the wetlands need to be restored. 90% of wetlands have been lost in the last 100 years due to overextraction by development, agricultural drainage and water companies.

“As the climate changes and we experience more and more droughts and droughts, we need to restore wetland habitats on a massive scale.

“This will help keep water in the landscape when water is scarce, fill the flow of rivers and provide the much-needed buoyancy to wildlife.

“These wetlands also benefit people by retaining water during high currents, reducing the risk of downstream flooding.”

Morse added that wild beavers “can help do a lot of this for us.”

“They change habitats by blocking streams and cutting down trees, ultimately creating the wetlands we desperately need.

“It is important for the government to pave the way for the return of wild beavers by providing reassurance and incentives to farmers for these ecosystem engineers to work.”

Once widespread in England, beavers were hunted and extinct until the 16th century for their meat, fur, and sweat glands.

Prof. Alastair Driver, head of Rewilding Britain, said projects that restore natural hydrological processes through measures ranging from blocking drainage at high elevations to reintroducing beavers could help increase stream flow, make it more stable and keep water on land. said you can

Restoring wetlands and wetland areas can reduce the risk of wildfires or act as wildfires to improve water quality and allow more trees to shade over rivers, lowering water temperature and evaporation.

“All of this suggests potentially significant benefits in extreme weather conditions such as floods and droughts,” he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lbc.co.uk/news/drought-map-areas-at-risk-hosepipe-ban-second-heatwave/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos