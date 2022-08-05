Where Britain Stands on Sino-Taiwan Tensions





Following the controversial visit of US politician Nancy Pelosis to Taiwan, China has launched a missile at sea as part of its largest military exercise ever around Taiwan.

The Daily Mail appears to be rehearsing for an attack on the island, which China considers a separate province. Taiwan’s Ministry of Defense has made it clear that we do not lose when it comes to security and sovereignty.

As tensions escalate, questions are being raised as to which country will defend Taiwan and how Britain will respond if Taiwan, a population of 23 million, is attacked.

Does the UK recognize Taiwan?

No, it does not recognize Taiwan and does not maintain official diplomatic relations with Taiwan as described in the 2022 Congressional Debate Pack. When Britain and China exchanged ambassadors in 1972, Britain closed its consulate in Taiwan that same year. It maintains a simple outpost called British Office Taipei.

The UK has said it has no plans to recognize Taiwan as a country, but supports Taiwan’s participation as an observer in international organizations. In 2020, Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon, on behalf of the government, said the UK has strong informal ties with Taiwan based on dynamic commercial, educational and cultural ties.

Does the UK have defense ties with Taiwan?

Although there is no official defense relationship with Taiwan, Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Liz Truss has been optimistic about defending the island, according to Declassified UK veteran foreign policy and defense writers Mark Curtis and Richard Norton-Taylor.

In his first public address last year, MI6 Director Richard Moore said China’s desire to build up its military and, if necessary, solve the Taiwan problem by force… poses a serious challenge to world stability and peace.

That same month, the government said it was concerned about any escalating activity, but said it was too early to offer military assistance and believed the Taiwan issue was an issue that should be resolved peacefully by the people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait through constructive dialogue. .

But in April of this year, Truss said that democracies like Taiwan should be able to defend themselves, and in May, Attorney General Suella Braverman said the UK must be willing to respond to China’s hostile cyber activity against Taiwan.

Curtis and Norton-TayloratDeclassified said there is an economic side to the relationship as Taiwan is a fast-growing market for British arms exports.

Some suspect that the Aukus defense agreement between Britain, the United States and Australia could lead Britain to war with China over Taiwan. Australia has already promised to help the US defend Taiwan from Chinese aggression, raising questions about how Britain will respond in such a scenario, the FT points out.

In September, former Prime Minister Theresa May asked Boris Johnson: What does this agreement mean for Britain’s position if China invades Taiwan?

The Guardian said Johnson was careful not to rule out anything. The Prime Minister replied that the UK is determined to uphold international law, which is strong advice we will give to our friends around the world and strong advice to the Beijing government.

Should the UK change its stance on Taiwan?

Benedict Rogers, who wrote for The Telegraph, said Britain should draw strength from Pelosi and visit Taiwan as soon as possible. But Rogers, author of The Chinese Nexus: Thirty Years of Tyranny of the Chinese Communist Party, says London should not yet recognize Taiwan’s independence diplomatically.

“Every possible step must be taken to extend the relationship with Taiwan to a state of complete failure to recognize it,” he said. It means we have to, Taiwan is our friend and we will support them.

Others like Spectator’s Francis Pike don’t think it’s worth the risk of war with China, even if Pelosis-like statements and visits remain within the confines of conventional weapons that could disrupt the global economy.

The Guardian reported that the British ambassador to China threatened to have serious consequences if British lawmakers set foot in Taiwan. In a statement yesterday, the UK and the other six members of the G7 were reconciled, saying they encouraged all parties to remain calm, restrained, act transparent and maintain open lines of communication to avoid misunderstandings. .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theweek.co.uk/taiwan/957549/where-britain-stands-on-the-china-taiwan-tensions

