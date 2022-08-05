



As of August 4, there are 2,859 confirmed cases of monkey chickenpox in the UK.

Analysis of the current UK outbreak shows that monkeypox continues to be transmitted primarily through interconnected sexual networks of gay, bisexual or other males (GBMSM) who have sex with males. The median age of confirmed cases in the UK was 37 years. In the UK, 73% are known to be London residents during the outbreak.

A small number of women have been identified with monkey pox in the past few weeks, but at this time there is not enough evidence to show that it continues to be transmitted outside of interconnected sexual networks. Twenty-two cases have been confirmed in women and 99% of all UK cases are men.

A small number of cases with no travel history during the incubation period were found before May 6, which predates the first known case of monkey chickenpox in the UK. This is not unexpected given our understanding of the outbreak to date.

Dr Meera Chand, UKHSA’s Director of Clinical and Emerging Infections, said:

The most recent data suggest that the growth of the outbreak has slowed, but we cannot be complacent. Watch out for both symptoms, including rashes and blisters, and check for yourself.

If you suspect monkey head symptoms, stop events, friends, or sexual contact. Instead, stay home and call 111 or your local sexual health service for advice.

The smallpox vaccine is given to individuals at high risk of coming into contact with monkeypox to provide protection and reduce the spread of the disease.

The briefing now includes data from UK monkey head genetic surveillance. As described worldwide, most outbreaks occurring in the UK belong to distinct genetic lineages (B.1) with mutations of unknown significance when compared to the previously most closely characterized simian varicella virus genome.

The UKHSA will continue to publish regular technical briefs as the response to the outbreak continues.

Posted Aug 5, 2022 Last updated Aug 5, 2022 +Show all updates Aug 5, 2022

