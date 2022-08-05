UK city hosting the Eurovision Song Contest, selected through a two-step process





The BBC says UK cities that choose to host the Eurovision Song Contest in 2023 will be selected in a “two-step process” for the requirement to evaluate the city’s “capabilities and abilities”.

The event’s organizer, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), had previously decided that the event could not be held in Ukraine as a result of the Russian invasion.

This was despite the fact that the country’s 2022 entry, the Kalush Orchestra, won this year’s competition in Turin, Italy, where England’s Sam Ryder finished second.

In a recently announced Q&A, the BBC, which will broadcast the competition in the UK and will be selected with EBU, stated that the host city will be selected through a two-step selection process.

Upon receipt of all applications, the city will be placed on a shortlist “based on the ability and ability to meet the requirements and responses to experience”.

The BBC, detailing the requirements that host cities must meet to be considered, said: The resources and general experience you need to host large and complex events like the Eurovision Song Contest.

“For example, last year, EBU’s host city standards were based on providing a venue (including a press center) that can accommodate a minimum of 10,000 spectators, with easy access from an international airport and sufficient hotel accommodations. do.”

Broadcasters can also “consult” with the UK government on the decision, but said the host city will ultimately be decided by the BBC and the EBU.

London and Manchester were among the cities that bid to host the competition.

Announcing London’s bid, Mayor Sadiq Khan said London was “ready and willing to participate” in a competition “in honor of the Ukrainian people and proud of Britain’s best”.

Sheffield City Council was also one of the first to announce a bid on Twitter: “We told Eurovision that we would like to host… keep an eye on this space”.

Leeds City Council said holding it next year “makes absolutely no sense” as it will become a city of culture in 2023.

Scotland’s two largest cities, Glasgow and Aberdeen, have also announced they will compete to host the 2023 Games.

After initially bidding to hold the event, Cardiff withdrew the Cardiff City Council request and issued a joint statement announcing that the Government of Wales and the Principality Stadium were exploring the possibility of bringing the singing contest to the Wales capital, but that it would not go as planned. I did. On “The Complexity of Event Preparation”.

Welsh Conservative MP Senedd Tom Giffard, Minister of Shadow Culture, showed the Labor government’s “lack of ambition” and asked if other Welsh cities were considered.

It is the ninth more Eurovision held in the UK than any other country.

Ukraine can automatically advance to the finals along with the so-called Big 5 countries such as England, France, Germany, Italy and Spain, each of which will receive a free pass for their financial contribution to the event.

The host city will be announced in the fall.

