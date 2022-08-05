China ends military ties with US, sanctions Pelosi for Taiwan visit





Beijing announced on Friday that it would cancel phone calls between regional military commanders, defense meetings, discussions on maritime security and climate change. He also said he would end cooperation with the United States on efforts to combat drugs, returning illegal immigrants and transnational crime. Earlier, China took personal action against Pelosi, announcing sanctions against the speaker and her immediate family in response to what the Chinese Foreign Ministry called her blatant provocations.

The unspecified sanctions, China’s latest retaliation for the brief trip to the self-governing island it claims as its own territory, came as Washington and its allies called for de-escalation.

The United States summoned the Chinese ambassador on Thursday to file a formal protest against Beijing’s actions against Taiwan and reiterate that Washington does not want to stoke a crisis in the region, the National Security Council spokesperson confirmed, John Kirby. The Washington Post first reported news of the reprimand.

Pelosi, in Japan for the final leg of his Asia tour, said China would not be allowed to succeed in its effort to isolate Taiwan.

They may try to prevent Taiwan from visiting or participating in other places, but they will not isolate Taiwan by preventing us from going there, she said Friday hours before the sanctions against her.

China’s response had so far been largely directed at the island of more than 23 million people just across the Taiwan Strait.

Beijing began a second day of military exercises around the island on Friday morning, sending several military ships and planes across the median line in the strait that had been an unofficial buffer zone for decades.

A day earlier it had fired ballistic missiles, at least one of which had flown directly over the island and five of which Japan said had landed in waters within its exclusive economic zone.

Chinese military aircraft conducted 68 sorties while 13 warships carried out frequent drills around the Taiwan Strait as of 5 p.m. local time (5 a.m. ET) on Friday, the Taiwan Military News Agency said, citing the Ministry of Defense.

The Ministry of National Defense condemned the Chinese military deliberately crossing the middle line of the strait and encroaching on the sea and airspace around Taiwan, stressing that the Taiwanese military will take resolute measures to safeguard national security and ensure that democracy and freedom are not threatened, the agency quoted the ministry as saying.

The ministry neither confirmed nor denied that missiles flew over Taiwan. If true, it would be the first time Chinese missiles have flown over the self-governing island.

Taiwan’s Defense Ministry called the drills “highly provocative”, saying it would “take resolute measures to safeguard national security and ensure that democracy and freedom are not threatened”, but adding that it would was pledged not to escalate the situation, according to reports. agency.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken also condemned the ongoing Chinese exercises on Friday, calling them a “significant escalation”.

“China has chosen to overreact and use President Pelosis’s visit as a pretext to increase provocative military activities in and around the Taiwan Strait,” he told a news conference during the meeting. a meeting with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Cambodia.

“There is no justification for this extreme, disproportionate and incremental military response.”

The drills, which started on Thursday, are expected to last until Sunday.

The Chinese Communist Party has never ruled Taiwan, but claims it as its own territory. While Chinese President Xi Jinping views Taiwan’s reunification with the mainland as a historical inevitability, recent public opinion polls show that the majority of Taiwanese do not want to be part of China and instead want to maintain the status quo.

China has repeatedly warned the United States against the visit, which it says seriously undermines China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. The White House said the speakers’ visit was consistent with US policy on Taiwan and should not be used to precipitate a crisis.

Taiwan’s neighbors and U.S. allies in the region have expressed growing concern over China’s display of aggression.

Tokyo on Friday called on China to immediately halt its drills. China’s actions this time have a serious impact on the peace and stability of our region and the international community, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said.

Beijing defended the military drills, saying they were “in accordance with international law and international practice”.

“Regarding the ‘exclusive economic zone’ you mentioned, you should know, and the Japanese side should also know that China and Japan have not yet demarcated the relevant waters, so there is no ‘Japan’s exclusive economic zone,'” Hua Chunying, spokesperson for China’s Foreign Ministry, said at a press briefing.

Rhoda Kwan

Peter Alexander contributed to it.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/news/world/china-halts-military-ties-us-sanctions-pelosi-taiwan-visit-rcna41682 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos