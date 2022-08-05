Felixstowe strike: workers at Britain’s largest container port leave their jobs for 8 days | business news





Workers at Britain’s largest container port will go on strike for more than a week at the end of this month over wages.

In Felixstowe, more than 1,900 Unite members will strike for eight days, from Sunday 21 August to Monday 29 August.

The union said employer Felixstowe Dock and Railway Company failed to improve its 7% wage increase proposal, which had risen only 1.4% last year.

Nearly half of UK container shipping is via Felixstowe, and Unite says the move will affect international maritime trade as well as the supply chain, logistics and transport sectors.

This is a recent industrial action by workers who demand wages to cover their living expenses.

Unite Piers Manager Bobby Morton said: “The strike will cause massive disruption and shockwaves across the UK supply chain, but this dispute is solely the responsibility of the company itself.

“We had every opportunity to give our members a fair offer, but we decided not to. Felixtowe must stop being whimsical and make a salary offer that lives up to the expectations of our members.”

‘He makes a lot of money and is incredibly rich’

Unite’s general secretary Sharon Graham said Felixstowe docks and parent company Hong Kong-based CK Hutchison “is massively profitable and incredibly wealthy”.

“The company has prioritized providing a dividend of millions of pounds over paying its employees decent wages.

“Unite is fully focused on improving the profession, salaries and conditions of its members and will provide full support to Felixstowe’s employees until this dispute is resolved and an appropriate salary increase is secured.”

There will be more conversations on Monday.

Read More:London Tube Strike Announced Aug 19 over jobs and pensions. Two more rail strikes continued over jobs, salaries and conditions.

“The company continues to actively seek solutions that work for all parties and avoid industrial action,” a port spokesperson said in a statement to Sky News.

“We understand our employees’ concerns about the rising cost of living and are determined to do everything we can to help while continuing to invest in the port’s success.

“Debate is ongoing and the most recent position in the company’s negotiations is a 7% wage increase. We will meet again with Acas and the union on Monday 8 August.

“The port has not been on strike since 1989 and we are disappointed that the union has notified the strike during negotiations. The port provides safe and well-paying employment and there will be no winners in the strike.”

The Ministry of Transport also asked for comment.

Felixstowe welcomes around 2,000 ships annually, including the world’s largest container ship, according to its website.

Approximately 17 shipping lines operate at the port, providing 33 services to and from more than 700 ports worldwide.

