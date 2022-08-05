US employers added 528,000 jobs; unemployment falls to 3.5%





The US labor market has repeatedly defied skeptics this year. Economists expected just 250,000 new jobs this month.

There are, of course, political implications in the numbers released Friday: Rising prices and the risk of recession are set to weigh on voters in November’s midterm elections as President Joe Bidens’ Democrats seek to keep Congressional control.

The economic backdrop is troubling: gross domestic product, the broadest measure of economic output, fell in the first and second quarters; Consecutive declines in GDP is one definition of a recession. And inflation is at its highest level in 40 years.

The resilience of the current labor market, particularly the low unemployment rate, is the main reason why most economists do not yet believe a slowdown has begun, although they increasingly fear that a slowdown not happen. History is not entirely reassuring: the unemployment rate was even lower at 3.5% when an 11-month recession began in December 1969.

The recession is not just an American problem.

In the United Kingdom, the Bank of England predicted on Thursday that the world’s fifth largest economy would fall into recession by the end of the year.

Russia’s war in Ukraine has clouded the outlook across Europe. The conflict has scarred energy supplies and driven up prices. European countries are preparing for the possibility that Moscow will continue to reduce and possibly completely cut off flows of natural gas, used to fuel factories, generate electricity and keep homes warm in winter.

If Europeans cannot store enough gas for the cold months, rationing may be demanded by industry.

Economies have been on a frantic race since Covid-19 hit in early 2020.

The pandemic has brought economic life to a virtual standstill, with businesses closing and consumers staying home. In March and April 2020, US employers cut 22 million jobs and the economy plunged into a deep two-month recession.

But massive government aid and the Federal Reserve’s decision to cut interest rates and pump money into financial markets fueled a surprisingly quick recovery. Caught off guard by the strength of the rebound, factories, stores, ports and freight yards were swamped with orders and rushed to bring back workers they furloughed when COVID hit.

The result has been labor and supply shortages, delayed deliveries and rising prices. In the United States, inflation has been rising steadily for more than a year. In June, consumer prices jumped 9.1% from a year earlier, the biggest increase since 1981.

The Fed underestimated the resurgence of inflation, thinking prices were rising due to temporary supply chain bottlenecks. He has since recognized that the current wave of inflation is not, as once said, transitory.

Now the central bank is reacting aggressively. It has raised its benchmark short-term interest rate four times this year, with more rate hikes to come.

Higher borrowing costs weigh heavily. Rising mortgage rates, for example, cooled a hot housing market. Sales of previously occupied homes fell in June for the fifth consecutive month.

Property companies, including lending firm LoanDepot and online property broker Redfin, have started laying off workers.

The labor market is showing other signs of instability.

The Labor Department reported Tuesday that employers posted 10.7 million job openings in June, a healthy number but the lowest since September.

And the four-week average number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits, an indicator of layoffs that smooths week-to-week fluctuations, rose last week to its highest level since November, although figures may have been exaggerated by seasonal factors.

Friday’s jobs report comes at a critical time for President Biden, who has argued the economy is only slowing rather than heading into a recession. Inflation has hampered public support for Biden, but the administration has pointed to the 3.6% unemployment rate and strong job gains as signs of a healthy economy.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the administration expects the pace of hiring to continue to decline in the coming months as the unemployment rate is already near its lows. historic lows and fewer potential workers are available.

A slower pace of hiring and reduced levels of wage growth could also suggest inflationary pressures are easing, but the White House is trying to convince the American public that less growth is positive at a time when Republican lawmakers say a recession has already started; they cite the drop in GDP during the first half of the year.

It was expected to be closer to 150,000 jobs per month, Jean-Pierre said during Thursday’s press briefing. This kind of job growth is consistent with the lower level of unemployment numbers we’ve seen.

Economist House in Wells Fargo expects employers to continue adding jobs for a few months. But rising interest rates, she said, will gradually stifle economic growth.

We’re actually looking for an outright decline in hiring in the first quarter, maybe the second quarter of next year, she said. As monetary policy continues to tighten, this will have an effect on general business conditions and therefore on the demand for workers.

We expect the US economy to enter a recession, probably early in the year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.com/news/2022/08/05/us-employers-added-528-000-jobs-unemployment-falls-to-3-5-00050046 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos