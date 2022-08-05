UK Covid wave falls as infections drop by 500,000 | covid





The UK’s latest Covid wave continued to see a decline in more than 500,000 infections for the second straight week at the end of last month, according to the Office for National Statistics.

ONS estimates based on swabs collected from households across the UK showed that 2,585,400 people had been infected in the UK through July 26, a decrease of 588,400 from the previous week.

The decrease in cases comes after ONS reported a similar reduction in infections in data released last week, the first decline since June when Covid cases began to surge, driven by BA.4 and BA.5 substrains of Omicron. .

According to figures released by ONS on Friday, Covid infections have decreased in all parts of the UK and of all age groups, a trend that should help schools close for the summer break. The highest incidence is seen in those over 80, which still includes the most vulnerable in the population.

Dr Rhiannon Yapp, co-director of the ONS Covid-19 Infection Investigation Investigation, said the most recent data showed that infection rates are still high, but rates continue to decline in most parts of the UK. We see continued declines across all regions and age groups in the UK. With summer holidays and more people traveling, we will continue to closely monitor our data.

According to ONS data, by July 26, 1 in 25 people had been infected in the UK, compared to 1 in 20 in the previous week. In Scotland, the estimated infection rate dropped from 1 in 19 to 1 in 20, and in Wales about 1 in 30 would test positive for the virus, a sharp drop from 1 in 19 in the week prior. no see. In recent weeks the trend in Northern Ireland has become less clear. In a recent survey, 1 in 17 people were infected, a decrease from 1 in 16 the week before, but an increase from 1 in 20 the week before.

Since the end of June, the majority of UK Covid cases have been caused by sub-variant BA.5, with BA.4 accounting for the majority of the rest. While BA.5 spreads faster, it is unclear how much of an advantage it has from higher contagiousness, the ability to evade vaccines and immunity from previous infections, or a mixture of the two.

Although cases are declining in the UK, the NHS is gearing up to launch a flu vaccine and covid booster combination campaign amid concerns that COVID cases could surge again in the fall and winter and potentially coincide with a severe flu season.

