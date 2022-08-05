Are UK house prices finally heading for a plunge?





good morning. As you can see from the Dominics article (to be honest, I wrote it without paying him), I left MoneyWeek after 17 years. So this will be my last money morning.

And what better subject to wrap up those 17 years than the one that annoyed us more than anything else during that period?

Great UK housing market.

If the Bank of England is half right, the economic outlook is terrible.

Yesterday the Bank of England raised the interest rate by 0.5 percentage points to 1.75%. It also released one of the most depressing predictions in history.

The bank expects inflation to hit 13% before the end of the year (and remember the CPI, so the RPI we used was probably closer to 15%). At least until the middle of next year, it will remain at double-digit levels.

Not good. But above all else, the Bank expects the economy to go into recession by the end of the year, continuing through 2023.

As a result, real (post-inflation) after-tax income will fall by more than 5% over the period, the worst decline ever.

Very terrible. Stagflation and after that.

The obvious question is why are you raising rates? We discussed this in more detail yesterday, but the short answer is that you don’t really have much of a choice. This is not a pain that central banks can alleviate with available tools.

Given the bleak prognosis, it may be the right time to bring the news that the housing market may finally show signs of bearishness this morning after an unusually strong one.

Home prices fell 0.1% between June and July, according to Halifax. It doesn’t seem like a lot, but it’s the first such drop in a year. The price is now up 11.8%, down from 12.5% ​​in the previous month. Also, Nationwides’ most recent report made a similar statement (price fell 0.3% this month).

As always pointed out here at MoneyWeek, the main driver of the surge in house prices is falling interest rates. It’s actually a mechanical relationship. (That doesn’t mean we shouldn’t build more houses just because our plans are useless or that physical supply isn’t the main driver of prices.)

Understanding this makes it very clear why prices start to wilt. As BuiltPlace’s Neal Hudson pointed out, mortgage rates are skyrocketing. In July of last year, I was able to get a two-year fixed mortgage at 1.16% and a 60% mortgage (ie 40% deposit or home equity). Now the average percentage is 3.44%.

It will make a huge difference in how much new borrowers can borrow, and it will make a big difference in the monthly payments of existing borrowers when the fix is ​​over (for more information on all this, see Ruths Latest Monthly Mortgages) update).

Put everyone (correct) on the odds of an abnormal rise in energy rates that have already been hit or are about to be hit extremely hard. Then you can see why people can step back a bit.

Capital Economics currently predicts a 5% decline in house prices over the next two years. It looks very likely. It may seem overly optimistic if things go as they are.

A year-long downturn, in addition to double-digit inflation and rising mortgage rates, would be the final component needed for a full-fledged rise in unemployment.

What about optimism?

I can’t forget the irony that I’m using the last MM at the peak of the housing market that I’ve been complaining about for the best of 20 years. (As Dominic points out, you are your own counter indicator.)

Is there any way to avoid this nasty scenario? It would be much better for all concerned if house prices actually fall through wage increases and price stagnation. It’s still possible, but it’s not easy to see where we’re going from there.

The obvious factor that can prevent all of this is government intervention. We’ve seen a lot of intervention in the housing market over the years, but I don’t think this will be a priority for the next prime minister.

It is clear that the biggest factor in current income pressure is energy prices. Addressing this issue will become a priority as winter approaches and households face a series of price increases.

But it’s also worth noting that even if we do have a very significant intervention in the energy market (perhaps on the consumer side), it will also make it easier for banks to keep raising rates.

So, to cut the long story short, the optimistic case is that the burden on energy bills is lifted, consumers remain relatively healthy, and thus unemployment remains low. On the other hand, higher interest rates mean the housing market is calming and wage growth can outweigh rising prices, which means a real improvement in affordability. Savers finally get some rest (although not that much).

And on a perhaps unusually hopeful note, I think, I’ll put it there.

You were a fantastic audience. Thank you for your support over the past 17 years. Special thanks to those who have been with us since day one.

It’s a privilege to have your attention and I hope to be able to write about the money again after the summer. So I hope you keep reading in my new place. Meanwhile, you can follow me on Twitter @John_Stepek and Im on LinkedIn.

Until we meet again, all your investments are properly diversified 10 times.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://moneyweek.com/investments/property/house-prices/605207/are-uk-house-prices-finally-heading-for-a-crash The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos