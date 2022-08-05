The U.S. economy has yet to face its biggest recession challenge





A person removes the nozel from a pump at a gas station on July 29, 2022 in Arlington, Virginia.

Olivier Douliery | AFP | Getty Images

You would be hard-pressed now to find a recession in the rearview mirror. What’s on the road, however, is another story.

There is no historical precedent to indicate that an economy in recession can produce 528,000 jobs in a month, as the United States did in July. An unemployment rate of 3.5%, tied for the lowest since 1969, is not compatible with the contraction.

But that doesn’t mean there isn’t a recession ahead and, ironically enough, it is the phenomenal resilience of the labor market that could pose the greatest long-term danger to the economy as a whole. The Federal Reserve is trying to ease pressure on a historically difficult job situation and its rapid wage gains in an effort to control inflation at its highest level in more than 40 years.

“The point is, it gives the Fed extra headroom to continue tightening, even if it increases the likelihood of pushing the economy into recession,” said Jim Baird, chief investment officer at Plante Moran Financial Advisors. “It will not be an easy task to continue to tighten without negative repercussions for the consumer and the economy.”

Indeed, following the robust jobs numbers, which included a 5.2% YoY gain in the average hourly wage, traders accelerated their bets on a more aggressive Fed. As of Friday afternoon, markets were allocating about a 69% chance that the central bank would enact its third straight interest rate hike of 0.75 percentage points at its next meeting in September, according to data from the CME Group.

So while President Joe Biden celebrated the big jobs count on Friday, a much nastier data point could be on the way next week. The Consumer Price Index, the most widely followed measure of inflation, comes out on Wednesday, and is expected to continue to show upward pressure even with a sharp drop in prices from gasoline in July.

This will complicate the central bank’s balancing act of using rate hikes to temper inflation without tipping the economy into recession. As Rick Rieder, chief investment officer of global fixed income at asset management giant BlackRock, put it, the challenge is “how to execute a ‘soft landing’ when the economy is booming and lands on a runway she has never used before.”

“Today’s much stronger-than-expected release complicates the job of a Federal Reserve as it seeks to create a more tempered employment environment, consistent with its attempts to moderate current levels of inflation,” he said. Rieder said in a client note. “The question now is how much longer (and higher) will rates have to last before inflation can be brought under control?”

More signs of recession

Financial markets were betting against the Fed in other ways.

The yield on 2-year Treasury bills exceeded that of 10-year bills by the highest margin in about 22 years on Friday afternoon. This phenomenon, known as the inverted yield curve, has been a telltale sign of a recession, especially when it lasts for a long time. In this case, the reversal has been in place since early July.

But that doesn’t mean a recession is imminent, only that it’s likely within the next two years. While that means the central bank has time on its side, it could also mean it won’t have the luxury of slow increases but instead will have to continue to act quickly, a situation policymakers were hoping to avoid.

“It’s definitely not my base case, but I think we might start to hear some bullish talk between meetings, but only if the next batch of inflation reports are hot,” Liz Ann said. Sonders, chief investment strategist at Charles. Schwab.

Sonders called the current situation a “single cycle” in which demand shifts back to services instead of goods and poses multiple challenges to the economy, making the debate over whether the US is in a recession less important. what is to come.

It’s a view widely shared by economists, who fear that the hardest part of the journey is yet to come.

“While economic output contracted for two straight quarters in the first half of 2022, a strong labor market means that currently we are unlikely to be in a recession,” said Frank Steemers, senior economist at The Conference Board. “However, economic activity is expected to cool further towards the end of the year and it is increasingly likely that the US economy will enter a recession before the end of the year or the beginning of 2023.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2022/08/05/danger-ahead-the-us-economy-has-yet-to-face-its-biggest-recession-challenge.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos