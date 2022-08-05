People told lawn to neighbor to ignore hose pipe ban | UK News





People have been told to graze by their neighbors if they break the pipe ban and repeatedly catch them.

Anyone who goes to court for consistently violating restrictions on hose pipe bans, including watering the garden, cleaning vehicles, or washing windows, walls, streets and patios, faces fines of up to £1,000.

It is also prohibited to fill water parks, domestic ponds or decorative fountains.

But the move, officially known as Temporary Use Bans (TUB), will surely discourage gardeners as they desperately try to save sunburnt plants from the heatwaves.

What areas are affected by the hose pipe ban?

Image: Map of hosepipe bans identified in England and Wales

Hampshire and the Isle of Wight take effect today (Friday, August 5) at 5pm, the first hose pipe ban in the area since 2012.

South East Water also announced a ban on customers of Kent and Sussex effective August 12.

Meanwhile, Pembrokeshire, Wales will also have a hose pipe ban from 19 August.

Some parts of the UK had the driest July on records dating back to 1836, eight months of November 2021, the driest month in the UK since 1976.

It also comes after the Meteorological Agency has warned that there will be “little significant rain” in dry parts of the UK as temperatures are expected to reach 30 degrees next week.

Get the weather forecast for your area

Image: A large area of ​​Hyde Park in London has dried up.

People have asked others to ‘gently remind’ about water restrictions.

Other companies have so far withheld the ban despite low water levels, but some say the ban may need to be enforced if dry weather continues.

Household owners, who are not yet under restrictions, are urging them not to use hose pipes to water their gardens or clean their cars.

Southern Water has emphasized that there is no risk to its overall water supply, but a ban was needed to protect the environment, one of the driest years on record with record temperatures.

However, the company encouraged people to “gently remind” their neighbors of the rules.

A spokesperson said: “If you find anyone violating restrictions, please let us know through our customer service team.

“Violations may result in fines of up to £1,000. Thank you to all our customers who support these restrictions and do their best to protect local rivers.”

Any fines imposed will be issued through the courts.

Dr. Alison Hoyle, Southern Water’s Director of Risk and Compliance, said, “We did not take this decision lightly and we know that the temporary ban will affect our customers.

“We call on everyone in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight to support these actions and strive to use only the water we need.”

Read more: What uses the most water in our home? Another heatwave will hit parts of the UK next week.

Image: Low water level in Holme Styes Reservoir in Holmfirth West Yorkshire

‘Approaching the drought level’

Between March and July, tens of thousands of people in Pembrokeshire were subjected to water restrictions after the county got just over 60% of expected rainfall, causing Welsh Water (Dwr Cymru) to introduce a hose pipe ban on Aug. 19.

Ian Christie, Director of Water Services Management, said, “I’ve never seen this dry for so long in Pembrokeshire since 1976.

“Introducing a water pipe ban is not a decision we take lightly. But to make sure we have enough water to see us through the rest of the summer and fall, we must act now to prevent further problems. Restrictions will come later.”

The ban will only apply to more than 2% of Welsh Water’s 3 million customers, and the company has no plans to introduce more restrictions at this time, the company said.

Advice for gardeners to store plants

Nikki Barker, senior horticultural advisor to the Royal Horticultural Society, says new plants should take precedence over better established ones.

Phil Gomersall, president of the National Allotment Society, said they don’t water plants unless they are “absolutely necessary.”

“It may sound a little old, but for the first two to three weeks, water the young plants and then let them stand on their own. They may wither during the day, but come back at night and re-root. They grow.”

Tips for Gardeners

• Prioritize young plants over more established plants – create a timeline and work backwards. • Plants planted at least three years ago must be deep enough to recover. • Do not waste water on the lawn. Lawn is “resilient” and will grow again • Use heavy water if bleach or disinfectant is included • Reuse “recovery” of tubs or wash hanging baskets and ornamental plants. However, do not use edible plants, fruits or vegetables.

