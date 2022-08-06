UK regulator fines Christopher Gent 80,000 for disclosing insider information





The UK financial regulator fined Sir Christopher Gent $80,000 for illegally disclosing inside information when he previously served as chairman of medical device manufacturer ConvaTec.

Gent is a prominent city figure, formerly CEO of telecom group Vodafone and non-executive chairman of pharmaceutical company GSK. He stepped down as Chairman of ConvaTec in 2019.

The Financial Conduct Authority said on Friday that Gent in 2018 had inadvertently disclosed inside information to high-ranking individuals of two ConvaTecs major shareholders before the information was released.

The FCA said it was a disclosure related to ConvaTecs CEO’s retirement plan and guidelines revision. The information was provided to shareholders at least two days before Sir Christopher thought there would be an announcement.

ConvaTec’s share price fell more than 35% the day it downgraded its growth outlook and announcing the immediate retirement of former CEO Paul Moraviec.

These fines show how seriously financial regulators take insider information sharing, regardless of motives or whether individuals benefit.

Gent emerged as Vodafone’s CEO in the late 1990s, leading the telecom company’s global expansion. He pursued a controversial 110 billion-dollar hostile takeover of Germany’s Mannesmann, which earned him a 10 million bonus. He was knighted in 2001.

The FCA argued that Gents would have learned that disclosure of information was not permitted through considerable experience with ConvaTec and insider trading training.

In a statement, the FCA said Sir Christopher should have been aware that the information he had disclosed could or could have been inside information and that it was outside the normal scope of his job to disclose it.

Regulators said there was no evidence that Gent traded the information or intended to gain personal benefit or avoid loss through disclosure.

In a statement, Gent said he was very disappointed that the FCA found it against me in a situation where I thought I was encouraged to seek advice and act the way I did.

Gent confirmed that the FCA ruling had no market impact, said he had no personal gain and had no intention of doing so, adding that he would not appeal the decision.

He added, “The case in question retired from my corporate life three and a half years ago and now I want to draw a line on this issue.”

Mark Steward, FCA’s Director of Enforcement and Market Oversight, said: Private disclosure of inside information, particularly by the chairman of a publicly traded issuer, jeopardizes investor confidence and the integrity of financial markets. Sir Christopher did not properly apply his ideas as to what information he could adequately disclose.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/90c53e15-5455-40b6-83cc-fbfe2a28b78c The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos