UK weather: temperatures expected to rise in second heatwave this weekend

Temperatures are expected to reach up to 28 degrees this weekend as a second heatwave is predicted in the UK.

The lack of rain in recent weeks has dried up grass in many parts of the country, and the hosepipe ban is in effect today.

Temperatures will start to warm up in the south, east and central parts of England, but it’s a different story in the north and Scotland, where rain and cooler conditions are expected.

This weekend’s weather map shows sunny skies for much of the south with temperatures in the mid-20s and highs, with more clouds and rain in the north.

Weather Forecaster Alex Deakin said: Lots of sunny and sunny weather this weekend followed by large anticyclones slowly moving across the UK bringing lots of sunny weather throughout the weekend and dry weather continuing into next week. Seems to.

He went on to say that cooler and wetter conditions are expected in the North and Scotland due to the weather front.

It’ll be a pretty cool start to Saturday, but in the afternoon temperatures will be in the mid to mid-20s across the south, but it will still be cool to the north and there will be some more clouds.

Hose pipe bans have been put in place in parts of the UK due to dry weather. (Picture: Rex/Shutterstock) There are no signs of dry grass in Richmond Park (Photo: Reuters). Conditions, but warm sunshine is on the south card (Photo: Meteorological Agency) Many parks, including Wimbledon Common, remain dry due to a lack of rain. Heatwaves (Photo: SplashNews) Beaches like Brighton can fill up with vacationers when hot temperatures continue (Photo: Rex) Greenwich Park looks parched as it was the driest July on record in most parts of the UK (Photo: Rex) /Shutterstock) Temperature could rise to 30 degrees next week (Photo=Reuters)

On Sunday, temperatures increase from mid to late 20 degrees and cooler in parts of the northwest with 27C, 28C, potentially 23C, thicker clouds in Scotland and parts of the north.

Alex Deakin warns that higher temperatures will appear in most parts of the UK through next week.

He said high pressure areas are moving next week, but we will see temperatures rise next week as the weather remains unfavorable.

He added. If we start rewinding on Friday we get some very fresh air across the UK, but if we run this sequence again until next week, we’ll see the air get steadily warmer and we’ll see temperatures rising as we move into next week.

For a heatwave to be announced, a location must record a period of at least three consecutive days with a maximum daily temperature that meets or exceeds the heatwave temperature threshold.

This threshold varies by location across the country.

In London and parts of the East, temperatures must exceed 28 degrees Celsius for at least three consecutive days.

The threshold is 27C in most parts of the southeast and eastern Midlands, while 26C in parts of the Midlands and 25C in other parts of the UK including southwest, Wales, Northwest, Northeast and Scotland.

