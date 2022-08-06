America Works Data Center | United States Chamber of Commerce





A national crisis in figures

Right now, there are too many jobs with no one to fill them. As a result, businesses cannot grow, compete, and prosper. The US Chamber and Chamber Foundation’s America Works initiative is mobilizing business and government to respond quickly to the crisis.

This page captures trends on job postings, labor force participation, quit rates, and more for a quick understanding of the state of the workforce. Take a look behind the numbers at the cause of the labor shortage and find out which states and industries have been hit the hardest.

The United States has lost millions of workers. 62.1%

activity rate

3.4M

people have left the labor market since February 2020

The latest employment report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that thousands of people are entering the job market. Its good. However, labor market participation is not what it was before the pandemic.

If the percentage of people participating in the labor force were the same as in February 2020, we would have 3.4 million more people in the labor market today – and this shortage affects all industries. If every unemployed person accepted an open job in his sector, there would still be open jobs.

Where have the workers gone? Increased unemployment benefits, stimulus payments and child tax credits have ballooned the finances of some previously employed workers, and they no longer need to work. In addition, early retirements and declining immigration have left the country in a labor shortage.

Analysis: Find out which industries are most affected Download data: Labor force by industryData from the July 2022 BLS Jobs Situation Report. We have lots of jobs, but not enough workers. 10.7M

open jobs in usa

5.7M

unemployed in the United States

If every unemployed person in the country found a job, we would still have 5 million jobs open.

How did it happen? At the height of the pandemic, more than 120,000 businesses temporarily closed and more than 30 million American workers were unemployed. Since then, job vacancies have continued to rise, while unemployment has slowly declined.

Analysis: Discover the reasons for the labor shortage Every state is feeling the impact of the labor shortage. 66

workers per 100 open jobs in the United States

29

workers per 100 open jobs in Nebraska

The Chamber’s Labor Shortage Index shows the number of workers available for each job opening. Nebraska, with the lowest ratio of 0.29, suffers the most as workers leave the state to pursue opportunities and education elsewhere, with no new workers arriving.

Washington, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania all have a worker shortage index above 0.9, meaning they are the closest states to having roughly equal numbers of available workers and job offers. ‘use. Currently, no state has a surplus of workers.

Download the data: Worker Shortages by State The Big Quit Looks More Like the “Big Shake Up” 4.2%

national hiring rate

The big resignation made headlines in the media. However, “The Great Reshuffle” is a more accurate explanation of the changes taking place in the workforce. The rate at which employees quit their jobs has increased over the past year. But at the same time, hiring continues to outpace departures.

Analysis: Find out the reasons for the labor shortage Job openings have increased by 15% or more in every state since February 2020. Kentucky

largest percentage increase in job offers

Oregon and Alaska

lowest percentage increase in job offers

Every state has more job openings today than it did before the pandemic. Job postings nearly doubled in Minnesota, Kentucky and Georgia. Alaska, Wyoming, and Washington, DC — all places with smaller populations — saw smaller increases, but still jumped 34% on average from January 2020 to April 2022.

Before the pandemic, 11 states had more than 200,000 job openings. This number rose to 22 states in April 2022. Sixteen states had fewer than 50,000 job vacancies just before the pandemic. Now that number has dropped to ten.

Download the data: Labor shortages by state The big shakeup hit some industries more than others 5.5%

dropout rate for the leisure and hospitality industry

1.5%

resignation rate for the financial activities sector

The Great Reshuffle affected some industries more than others. Workers in traditionally lower-paying industries, including leisure, hospitality and retail, were the most likely to leave their jobs. Meanwhile, in more stable, higher-paying industries, the number of employees quitting has been lower.

Analysis: Discover the most affected industries Download the data: Labor force by industry

