Monkeypox UK: Cases rise to 2,859 as UK outbreak shows early signs of stabilization





The number of confirmed and highly probable monkey-duo cases in the UK has risen to 2,859 as health officials say the outbreak is showing early signs of a plateau.

That’s an increase of 100 people since a previous announcement by the UK Health and Safety Agency (UKHSA) on Tuesday and an increase of more than 200 people in the preceding four days.

Of the new cases included in Friday’s announcement, only 91 were considered more likely than confirmed, while 2,730 of the cases discovered so far occurred in the UK.

There are 67 in Scotland, 37 in Wales and 25 in Northern Ireland, with countries attributable increasing by 2, 5 and 1 respectively since the announcement on Tuesday.

The UKHSA says anyone can get monkey pox, especially those in close contact with an infected and symptomatic individual. Currently, the majority of cases are among gay and bisexual men, and London has registered more than 70% of cases in the UK, the agency added.

The most recent figures suggest that the growth of the outbreak has slowed, but we cannot be complacent, warned Dr. Meera Chand, head of clinical and emerging infections at UKHSA.

Watch out for both symptoms, including rashes and blisters, and check for yourself. If you suspect symptoms of monkey chickenpox, stop events, friends, or sexual contact. Instead, stay home and call 111 or your local sexual health service for advice.

However, the Terrence Higgins Trust, who helped coordinate the national response to the virus, said time is moving fairly quickly to limit the outbreak to the capital, along with growing concerns reported in Manchester and Brighton.

It is believed that the infection is being spread out of London through the sex network. Trust policy director Ceri Smith said there was evidence that the men who make up the majority of cases of monkey pox contracted the virus before returning home after traveling to the capital to attend sexual activities such as fetish nights.

The event is based in London, but with those attending and potentially [being] People exposed to monkey pox may live elsewhere, Smith said. That’s what we’ve seen throughout the outbreak. So there were few pockets of diagnosis across the country. It’s really hard to prove it, but a lot of it seems to be linked back to London.

An LGBT+ group that transcends the political spectrum has urged governments to step up their efforts to combat monkey pox or risk becoming endemic in the UK.

British health officials urged to remain calm, but now inside Westminster, they have urged Health Secretary Steve Barclay to take action as monkey-doo is causing real fear and unrest within the LGBT+ community.

In a letter to Mr. Barclay, signed by an LGBT+ group for the Conservatives, Labor, Liberal Democrats, Greens and Scottish National Party, we united as a party-wide LGBT+ group to ask the government to treat the monkeypox outbreak as a public health emergency. I did. .

We cannot tolerate monkeyhead becoming endemic in England. Fortunately, we have the tools we need to stop this outbreak and prevent further risks to our health. Please do so urgently.

