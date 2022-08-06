Alyson Hannigans $18 Million Favorite Screen Game ‘This is Us’ House Finds a Buyer





How I Met Your Mother star Alyson Hannigan has found a potential buyer for his five-bedroom, three-acre Encino estate, which was also a location used in the NBC drama “This Is Us.”

Hilton & Hyland agent Michael LaMontagna – who held the eight-bathroom listing with Coldwell Banker’s Alexis LaMontagna – confirmed to the Post on Friday that the 48-year-old former California celebrity address has agreed to a deal. The compound was last listed for $18 million.

Known as the Sherman Residence, the Hannigans House was built in 2001 and consists of a series of concrete, wood and glass pavilions formed from planks connected by gallery spaces that together define a central courtyard, according to the list. As well as being the TV actors’ real home, the house also served as the setting for the house Rebecca (Mandy Moore) told Kevin (Justin Hartley) to build in memory of her late husband and father. , Jack (Milo Ventimiglia), according to TMZ, who first broke the news.

The 142,291-square-foot property is also seen in a number of flash-forward scenes in the show’s final seasons, which wrapped in May. Hannigan previously said she liked her home being used as a set because, in exchange, the network paid numerous repair bills for the work, TMZ wrote.

The property has served as the setting for numerous productions.Tyler Hogan The house has a deal.Tyler Hogan It was last listed for $18 million.Tyler Hogan Hannigan and her husband reportedly recently purchased a property in Santa Monica .Tyler Hogan The house is located in a gated community.Tyler Hogan The property includes both a main house and a separate guest house.Tyler Hogan The house was built in 2001.Tyler Hogan The address is popular among producers. Tyler Hogan In all, the house has five bedrooms. Tyler Hogan

This Is Us isn’t the only compound film credit: it’s apparently popular with producers and can also be seen in Fun With Dick and Jane, Marvels Agents of SHIELD, and at least one Super Bowl commercial.

In addition to its IMDb page of ensemble associations, the lush, tree-dotted roster also includes amenities including a guest house, home gym, swimming pool, tennis court with sundeck, and more. observation and a desk. It is located in a gated community south of Ventura Boulevard.

Hannigan — who bought the property for $7.95 million with her husband, Alexis Denisof, in 2016 — is likely to move to Santa Monica, where the couple reportedly purchased a new home last month, according to TMZ.

